"Another W for women in Gaming": Pokimane accused of attracting negative attention to female gamers after Fedmyster DMs leak

Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys is facing heavy criticism on Twitter because of a leaked document that paints her in a bad light.

Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan was ousted from the Offline TV content group back in June 2020. This was because he had been accused of harassment and sexual misconduct by streamers Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki. At the time, Fedmyster and Pokimane were rumored to be in a relationship.

However, a leaked document allegedly belonging to Fedmyster has tainted the story. Pokimane is now being accused of being a “manipulative monster.” Several people have accused her of lying about the situation and using Fedmyster as a scapegoat for her own purposes.

Pokimane criticized for attracting negative attention to female gaming

It is no secret that various female personalities in the gaming industry have to deal with many different kinds of issues. Inherent toxicity and a basic accusation that their fans are merely fans because of their “good looks” seem to be common. Streamers such as Pokimane, Sweet Anita, LiliPichu, and InvaderVie have all been accused of having fans "only due to their looks.”

With the deck already stacked against women in gaming, this incident has, according to users on Twitter, only made things worse.

According to the leaked document that included various screenshots of chats between Fedmyster and Pokimane, she had used him to further her own goal of getting Yvonnie kicked out of the Offline TV group.

She has also been accused of downplaying her relationship with Fedmyster, and have made certain problematic claims that have been “proved” wrong due to the leaked document.

sorry td was tough, it’s hard for me to reply to v private things without making the situation messier + i was not in a good headspace.



ty to those that were understanding, lookin forward to moving on 👍🏼 — imane (@imane) November 26, 2020

After suggesting that her relationship was Fedmyster was one of the reasons why she left the Offline TV house, Pokimane went a step ahead and claimed that Fedmyster thought Yvonnie wasn’t doing her job properly and was “lazy.”

Her nonchalance when explaining the situation has invited further criticism from the community. This includes fellow content creator Destiny as well.

Quick take:



This doesn't right any of Fedmyster's past wrongs



Just makes Pokimane look worse being misleading, disingenuous and potentially manipulative



Bad look for OfflineTV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 25, 2020

With almost 6.5 million followers on Twitch and a further 6.1 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel, Pokimane is one of the biggest female gamers/streamers in the world. Being involved in such controversy has been said to harm “female gaming" in general.

so ur telling me pokimane invited fed to sleep in her bed (among other things) and told him her door was “always open” just to turn face and out him for being a predator a few months later? right, another W for women in gaming 😎 pic.twitter.com/UfUpUAXSaf — ؜ (@2wsha) November 25, 2020

As can be seen in the tweet above, despite Pokimane’s suggestion that Fedmyster was one of the reasons for her leaving the house, she apparently had a comfortable relationship with him. This perhaps tells us that she has been lying about the entire situation. The Twitter user sarcastically calls all of this a “win” for women in gaming.

Of course, the situation itself is rather complicated and further details might emerge in the future. But for now, the leaked documents paint a rather problematic picture for Pokimane.