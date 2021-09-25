"She's been cracked out of her mind lately": Pokimane gets called out for newfound “rebellious” attitude

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has been involved in multiple controversies since making an awaited return to Twitch on September 8.

Within a week of her Twitch return, Pokimane showed off a questionable skateboard with no wheels. The skateboard featured a questionable design with an image of a girl “choking on a tentacle,” something she was mocked for.

imane 👑💜 @imane hello ☺️ i’ve been enjoying my time back home so much that i extended my stay a bit. i really needed this. ❤️



streams resume september 8th! 🥳 hello ☺️ i’ve been enjoying my time back home so much that i extended my stay a bit. i really needed this. ❤️



streams resume september 8th! 🥳

pokimane @pokimanelol I ENGLISHED THIS SO BAD SORRY BUT I'M V EXCITED LOL 🥰 I ENGLISHED THIS SO BAD SORRY BUT I'M V EXCITED LOL 🥰

The streamer recently responded angrily to a fan who joked on Twitter about her being “carried” to an Immortal rank in Valorant. Pokimane was also criticized for her new introduction video on Twitch before fellow streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel called her out, claiming that she has been trying too hard lately to come off as “rebellious.”

imane 👑💜 @imane it’s taking all my willpower not to debate ppl trying to discredit me but WHATEVER I’M SO HAPPYPYPYPYPYY 🥰 it’s taking all my willpower not to debate ppl trying to discredit me but WHATEVER I’M SO HAPPYPYPYPYPYY 🥰

pokimane @pokimanelol after being diamond for 3 acts,

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉



so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 after being diamond for 3 acts,

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉



so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 https://t.co/uXfBIidwtB

Pokimane called out by xQc, gets criticized for “rebellious behavior”

On August 22, Pokimane had announced that she was taking a break from Twitch as she wanted to visit her family and was feeling “burnt out.” The streamer ended up extending her week-long vacation and eventually made her return on September 8, 2021.

However, since then, Pokimane has been involved in multiple controversies. She was mocked for the skateboard she had bought as the board in question featured a questionable image:

“I just thought it was dope. It looks so cool. Look at her eyelashes bro, and she’s crying. This is a tentacle right? It better be, if you know what I’m saying.”

Regardless, the streamer was criticized after she responded angrily to a Twitter user who claimed Pokimane had been carried to the Immortal rank in Valorant. Considering that she regularly gets criticized by internet trolls, her reaction seemed a bit over the top:

"Me, minding my business, playing solo queue, and dueling sometimes, like a normal gamer does, sometimes. Me, minding my business, streaming games, in Diamond, Plat, you know. I dead ass open Twitter, and this is the kind of s**t I see immediately.”

imane 👑💜 @imane i saw someone try to justify me hitting immortal by saying i had a really good PC LMAAAOOO i saw someone try to justify me hitting immortal by saying i had a really good PC LMAAAOOO

Moving on, Pokimane recently announced a change in her Twitch introduction video. The new animated clip was also criticized by an internet troll, an occurrence that could perhaps be ignored as a peril of the industry that she is in. Twitch viewers, in particular, are often called out for trolling internet personalities at every possible juncture. However, Pokimane responded angrily to the viewer, with quite a few people claiming that she did not need to respond at all:

“Dogsh*t intro on the stream… What the h*ll? What did you just say to me? Dogsh*t intro? You want to see a dogsh*t intro. There you go. Here it is!”

Regardless, this, in turn, brought forth a reaction from xQc, who called Pokimane dumb and claimed that she has been trying to act in a rebellious manner ever since making her Twitch return:

“That is so dumb, right? Why would anybody do this? You know, I think it feels like Poki is trying to be rebellious these days, and it’s just kind of weird. It’s just kind of weird. First the skateboard tentacles, now the dog sh*t.”

As can be seen, xQc thought that there was no reason for Pokimane to respond in the way that she did. He also spoke about the skateboard incident and claimed that she has been coming across as weird. Regardless, before her break, Pokimane talked at length about feeling burnt out due to her people-pleasing attitude. The streamer changed her approach recently, with xQc claiming that she is simply trying to be a bit too “rebellious” these days.

