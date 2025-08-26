Shinobi Art of Vengeance: ENE Corp Laboratory collectibles guide

Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s ENE Corp Laboratory is a very interesting stage. It’s one of the few I 100%ed the first time through it, and it’s a bit more complex than the Mad Train was. Technically, there was something I had to do much later, because the ENE Corp Laboratory is where you fight the optional superboss, after you defeat Lord Ruse. The final boss of this stage is also unique, in that it’s two bosses at the same time.

You’ll fight Galley and Maufry during the ENE Corp Laboratory Stage individually, but then they come together to form The Twins at the end of this Shinobi Art of Vengeance stage. However, if you’re stuck on where to unlock all the important items, we’re here to get you through it.

How to unlock all important collectibles in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s ENE Corp Laboratory

3 Elite Squads

2 Secrets

5 Oboro Relics

1 Ankou Rift

There is a lot of back and forth travel on this map if you want to get everything. Keep an eye on when gates unlock on the map (Image via SEGA)

The ENE Corp Laboratory is such a fascinating stage. You can find the Ankou Rift almost immediately if you want to, and while there are only two secrets, it might not become immediately apparent where to fight the final boss, after you’ve encountered Galley and Maufry by themselves. We’ll cover that as a “secret” too, just in case.

Elite Squad locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s ENE Corp Laboratory

Beyond this red door is the first of the Elite Squads in this Shinobi stage (Image via SEGA)

The ENE Corp Laboratory is a winding maze, and while technically, two of the Elite Squads in this Shinobi Art of Vengeance stage are near each other, it takes awhile to reach the second one. When the power is off, you simply can’t take an elevator up to reach the next. Don’t worry, we’ll guide you to all of them so you can get a Max Kunai Boost.

Elite Squad #1: From the West Control Center Save Point, after breaking the machine, head back down the first long corridor down, past the brains, and down again into the next area with brains, going right. Go down the next long path down, and head right. You’ll see a red door that’s now open, and an Elite Squad awaits there.

From the Save Point, after breaking the machine, head back down the first long corridor down, past the brains, and down again into the next area with brains, going right. Go down the next long path down, and head right. You’ll see a red door that’s now open, and an Elite Squad awaits there. Elite Squad #2: From the East Control Center Save Point, head right and then down the Elevator. You’ll find the Elite Squad symbol to your immediate left.

From the Save Point, head right and then down the Elevator. You’ll find the Elite Squad symbol to your immediate left. Elite Squad #3: After defeating Galley, grab the Silent Wasp outfit, head back up the elevator and go to the right. Drop down to the next room, and down again. Head left, and you’ll finally be able to enter the third Elite Squad room that you were denied earlier.

Secrets and other unlockables of note in Shinobi Art of Vengeance's ENE Corp Laboratory

Start at the small circle and move to the big circle; that's where the Silent Wasp outfit is (Image via SEGA)

The ENE Corp Laboratory of Shinobi Art of Vengeance requires you to break several PCs to access more of the stage. We took the West Route, before heading East, and that may be the only way to go. If I defeated particular Mini-Bosses, or did other things before unlocking the Secrets below, I made sure to list that. It’s a stage filled with long winding corridors, so expect lots of “go up” and “go down”.

Silent Wasp (Outfit): After you defeat Galley and break the PC behind him, fast travel to West Corridor . Head to the left, then go up, drop down into the next room, before heading left again. After one of those brains spawns, you should see an elevator that heads down into a secret area. The costume can be found there.

After you defeat Galley and break the PC behind him, fast travel to . Head to the left, then go up, drop down into the next room, before heading left again. After one of those brains spawns, you should see an elevator that heads down into a secret area. The costume can be found there. Lab Key: After defeating Maufry and Galley, head back to the East Lab . From there, head up the moving platform, and take the path right, and going up when available. Take the left path, until you get to a blocked-off door. Head up from here (wait for the moving platform). At the top, go left, avoiding the bursting plants, and going left then down. Keep avoiding the plants and fleshy monsters, while heading down along the path. Eventually you’ll get to the Lab Key, and a switch to unlock the locked door you saw earlier.

After defeating Maufry and Galley, head back to the . From there, head up the moving platform, and take the path right, and going up when available. Take the left path, until you get to a blocked-off door. Head up from here (wait for the moving platform). At the top, go left, avoiding the bursting plants, and going left then down. Keep avoiding the plants and fleshy monsters, while heading down along the path. Eventually you’ll get to the Lab Key, and a switch to unlock the locked door you saw earlier. Finding Galley: After taking care of the PCs in the West and East Control Centers, you should have access to East Lab Save Point, via the East Control Save Point. Take the moving platform up to the next room and head left through the fleshy floor. Head left from the save point to fight the boss.

After taking care of the PCs in the West and East Control Centers, you should have access to Save Point, via the Save Point. Take the moving platform up to the next room and head left through the fleshy floor. Head left from the save point to fight the boss. Finding Maufry: From the West Corridor Save Point, head to the left, and run up the wall to get to the once-moving platform. Go up into the next room and head right. This gives you the West Lab Save Point.

From the Save Point, head to the left, and run up the wall to get to the once-moving platform. Go up into the next room and head right. This gives you the Save Point. Where to fight The Twins: Head to the West Corridor Save Point and head right. The next room features both of the bosses.

All Oboro Relic locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s ENE Corp Laboratory

Those fleshy paths with plants and monstrosities are not fun; they do occasionally hide great rewards like Oboro Relics (Image via SEGA)

The majority of the Oboro Relics in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s ENE Corp Laboratory are pretty easy to find. They often require you to do other things first, such as breaking the PCs behind the mini-bosses, or getting to Elite Squads. I made sure to highlight what I did before I found the various Relics.

Oboro Relic #1: From the West Control Center Save Point, head up the moving platform, and go to the left. Break the PC, and then keep going left, jump up the higher platform and break open the Treasure Box.

From the Save Point, head up the moving platform, and go to the left. Break the PC, and then keep going left, jump up the higher platform and break open the Treasure Box. Oboro Relic #2: After defeating the Elite Squad #1 , head right. Instead of going up to continue the stage, head right and down when the path branches. It’s not far at all from where you fought the Elite Squad.

After defeating the , head right. Instead of going up to continue the stage, head right and down when the path branches. It’s not far at all from where you fought the Elite Squad. Oboro Relic #3: After defeating Galley and Maufry by themselves, head back to the Control Center and take the now open Upper Right path. This requires you to have the Glider, and use the air currents to avoid the lasers. The chest is at the top.

After defeating Galley and Maufry by themselves, head back to the and take the now open Upper Right path. This requires you to have the Glider, and use the air currents to avoid the lasers. The chest is at the top. Oboro Relic #4: In the East Corridor , from the Save Point you’ll travel up and then start going right. Go through the room, through the winding corridor that goes right then down, to the room with the plants that burst on the ceiling and the fleshy monster that chases you on the ground. Head right, jump up the yellow platforms, and climb up, to go right again. Drop down into a room with exploding bots and a grenadier. Get past them, go down, and immediately head left. The Treasure Box is after the plant and fleshy monstrosity.

In the , from the Save Point you’ll travel up and then start going right. Go through the room, through the winding corridor that goes right then down, to the room with the plants that burst on the ceiling and the fleshy monster that chases you on the ground. Head right, jump up the yellow platforms, and climb up, to go right again. Drop down into a room with exploding bots and a grenadier. Get past them, go down, and immediately head left. The Treasure Box is after the plant and fleshy monstrosity. Oboro Relic #5: After the first shop, you go through an area where you have to go up and to the right instead of directly through a metal door. When you drop down on the other side, head left through the crack in the metal door to find the Relic.

Ankou Rift location in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s ENE Corp Laboratory

(Clip begins at 0:50)

You can find the Ankou Rift in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s ENE Corp Laboratory as soon as the stage starts! Instead of heading right, just head left and jump up to the next platform. The Grim Reaper is waiting on you for your next challenge.

This is one of the few battle gauntlets you will have to deal with in the Ankou Rifts. Each time you clear a wave of enemies, a portion of the ground will blow up, giving you fewer places to stand.

There are some really hard hitters here in this Shinobi Ankou Rift, so Execute anytime you can. The positive side is that you also have lots of places to knock enemies down into the endless void. Anytime you can do it with a dive kick/heavy combo, go for it. Your reward, as usual, will be a Dark Katana fragment. At this point you should almost be done.

Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.

