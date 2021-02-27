Characters play an integral role in Garena Free Fire. Except for Primis and Nulla, each character in the game has a unique ability that helps players on the battlefield.

There are currently 37 characters available in Free Fire, with the latest introduction being Shirou and Skyler.

Shirou was added to the game a while back, but players have an opportunity to claim him for free today, i.e., February 27.

This article takes a look at the abilities of Shirou and how players can claim him for free in Free Fire.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Casual Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Shirou character in Free Fire: Abilities and how to get him for free today

Shirou character in Free Fire

The in-game description of Shirou reads:

Advertisement

“Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

Shirou has a passive ability called Damage Delivered. The ability tags opponents for 6 seconds when they hit the player within 80m. The first shot on the tagged attacker has a 50% additional armor penetration. It has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

At the maximum level, the range and the duration of the tag remain the same. However, the armor penetration on the first shot increases to 100%, and the cooldown reduces to 20 seconds.

Like all the other characters in Free Fire, Shirou has his own character set called Hurricane Delivery Set.

How to get Shirou for free in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to claim Shirou for free today:

Advertisement

Click on the icon to open the Cobra Interface

Step 1: Players must first open the Cobra interface by pressing the icon present the right side of the screen (as shown above).

Click on the log-in rewards option

Step 2: Next, they have to tap on the ‘Login Rewards’ option.

Tap on the Claim button

Step 3: Lastly, players should click on the claim button to obtain the character.

Also Read: DarkBoyZ Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more