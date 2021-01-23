Shirou character in Free Fire: Ability, coins, photos, and more

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform, with millions of downloads on Google Play Store.

There are currently 35 characters in Free Fire. With the exception of Primis and Nulla, each one has a special ability that gives players an advantage on the virtual battlefield.

Free Fire's developers add new characters to the game with daily updates.

In the latest Free Fire OB26 Advance Server, players can test various features before they make it to the final version of the game.

A new character named Shirou is one of the features that were introduced in the OB26 Advance Server.

Every detail about the new Shirou character in Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou in the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Desi Gamers / YouTube)

Shirou’s in-game description reads:

“Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

Advertisement

The character has a passive skill called Damage Delivered. At the base level, when the player is hit by an enemy within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for 3 seconds (only visible to the player).

The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. The ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

Maximum level of the Damage Delivered ability

At the highest level, when an opponent hits the player in a 100m radius, he will be marked for eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration. The cooldown period is 10 seconds.

How to purchase Shirou

Advertisement

In the OB26 Server, Shirou can be purchased from the in-game store with only 1 diamond. In addition to the character, players will also get his costume bundle called Hurricane Delivery Set.

There are many other features present in the OB26 server including a new mystery character, Dreki (pet), a Mag-7 Shotgun, a Gloo Wall Training Mode, etc.

Players can click here to read the detailed list of features that have been added to the OB26 Advance Server.

Also read: Free Fire redeem code for today (January 22nd): Free MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate