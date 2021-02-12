Shirou character in Free Fire (OB26 Update): How to get, ability, price, and more

Characters are one of the most crucial elements of Garena Free Fire. The game features more than 30 in-game characters, and Shirou and Skyler are two of the new additions to the list, introduced with the OB26 update.

All the characters except Nulla and Primis boast unique abilities that provide the players with an advantage on the battlefield.

This article provides players with an overview of the latest character - Shirou.

Also Read: 30 best stylish Free Fire guild names in February 2021

Shirou in Free Fire

(Image via Free Fire / India)

In-game description:

"Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around."

Ability – Damage Delivered

Advertisement

Shirou has a passive ability that is called Damage Delivered. Upon being hit by the enemy from within 80m, the attacker will be marked for six seconds, which will only be visible to the user. The first shot also deals 50% additional damage to the marked enemy. However, there is a 35-second cooldown.

This ability gradually improves with the increase in the level. At the highest level, when foes hit a player within a range of 80m, the attacker is marked for six seconds and is only visible to the user. The first shot on the target has a 100% additional armor penetration. The cooldown reduces to just 20 seconds.

Players can watch the video below to gain additional insight into the new character in Free Fire:

The character also has a unique character set named "Hurricane Delivery Set."

How to obtain the Shirou character

Cobra Calendar

Advertisement

At present, the players cannot obtain the new character, but it will be acquirable very soon. Free Fire recently revealed the Project Cobra calendar in-game. The developers have added various in-game events that will offer the players numerous exciting rewards, including the new character.

The calendar states that users will be able to obtain Shirou for free on February 27th, as a reward for logging in.

Also Read: How to top up Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in India (2021): Step-by-step guide