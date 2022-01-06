Shiva the Destroyer announced for Smite Season 9

In the latest Hi-Rez Showcase event, Shiva the Destroyer was announced as the first God coming to Smite in 2022 as Season 9 kicks off. The Hi-Rez showcase also featured the most popular titles from the publisher, like Rogue Company, for example. All kinds of features and content were announced across the board, with Smite at the forefront.

The announcement of Shiva was the main draw for the Hi-Rez showcase and there were plenty of other changes announced that are sure to keep the community invested. Some of those include a new conquest map and a new mode. However, as one of the most requested Gods, Shiva garnered the most attention.

When will Shiva the Destroyer be available to play in Smite Season 9?

Considering how much information was given out about the MOBA during the showcase, it can be hard to tell when exactly some of the content will be available. The Destroyer has a release date, however, and players can look forward to another addition to the Hindu pantheon within the game. February 2022 is when players can get their hands on the new God, and the Season 9 stream of content will also begin then.

To build up some hype for the announcement, there was an entire cinematic created for Season 9 and a brand new God. Power and duality were at the forefront of the cryptic cinematic, and it set the stage for the showcase. Hi-Rez also provided a description of the new God:

"On the battleground of the Gods, Shiva balances two states of being, destruction and bliss, hindering his enemies or alternatively blessing his allies. Also known as the Lord of Dance, he reveals his world-ending performance within his ultimate ability."

There are rumors that the new God class could be a warrior, but more information will be needed before a full confirmation.

Which Gods will arive in Smite during Season 9?

Six Gods will be added in Season 9. (Image via Hi-Rez)

Along with Shiva, there was a separate trailer that showcased teasers for the upcoming Gods in Smite Season 9. According to Hi-Rez, there will be five more Gods released later in the year for a total of six Gods in the new season.

There are plenty of theories regarding the new additions. At the forefront, those additions could be another knight of the round table or even Maui. As the Smite World Championships begin, more information is likely to be released.

Edited by Siddharth Satish