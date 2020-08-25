Rogue Company bringing Dr Disrespect's map to life

A partnership between Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm and third-person shooter Rogue Company may soon become official. It all started with The Doc going live with a sponsored stream of Rogue Company. He immediately praised the game for its tactical and objective approach after a handful of games played.

Dr Disrespect also had nothing but good things to say about the maps. He was previously a level designer in the Call of Duty franchise, specifically with Sledgehammer Games, so his praise certainly meant a lot to Rogue Company's developer, Hi-Rez Studios.

Dr Disrespect then tweeted to Rogue Company, wanting to design a map for the game. They challenged him to create one within 24 hours. And the former Twitch streamer blew everyone away with his concept, "The Arena." The map itself is pretty straightforward, with three lanes to execute a team's plan.

The developers immediately got in touch with Dr Disrespect after seeing the blueprint for The Arena. He was then allowed to develop a 3D layout for the map and raised the excitement level shown by Rogue Company even further.

Dr Disrespect's map will be a focus for design team

And on 24th August 2020, Scott "Ghandi" Lussier, lead designer for Rogue Company and former Halo professional player, sent a video message from Rogue Company's Twitter page. He said that the design team was taking Dr Disrespect's 3D map layout and would "dial it up to 11". They may even surprise The Doc with a statue of himself on the map.

Dr Disrespect quickly responded, stating he could already feel the power of "The Arena."

The completion of the map is due within a week, according to Ghandi. It will have added textures and high-quality assets spread across to truly bring it to life. A touch up from Hi-Rez and their design team could add the needed pieces to make it unique.

There is no word yet on if the map will ever officially make it into the game, but with Rogue Company's designers taking time away from other tasks to work on The Arena, it surely has to make it in at some point.