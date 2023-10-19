Shopify Rebellion vs TSM TI12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more 

Dota 2's The International 2023 group stage featured a lot of drama. Four teams were eliminated from the group stage, while the remaining ones fought for Upper Bracket spots in the final deciding Bo3 series. Team Spirit, Virtus.pro, Team Liquid, Talon Esports, LGD Gaming, 9Pandas, nouns, and Azure Ray progressed to the Upper Bracket, while the rest will be fighting for survival in the Lower Bracket.

The first match in the Lower Bracket will be a showdown between two North American teams, Shopify Rebellion and TSM. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup's overview, predictions, and more.

Shopify Rebellion vs TSM TI 12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 overview and predictions

Shopify Rebellion had a challenging start to TI12 Dota 2 as they lost two group-stage series against Team Liquid and BetBoom. Nevertheless, they managed to draw their series against Azure Ray and Thunder Awaken, which helped them avoid elimination.

In the deciding Bo3 match, Shopify Rebellion were pitted against the undefeated Team Spirit, who silenced the North American team in a dominant fashion. Even though Shopify Rebellion had a good early game in the two losing matches, they couldn't handle the late-game pressure against the TI10 champions.

TSM, on the other hand, had a mediocre run in the group-stage matches but managed to finish second with a score of 4-4 since it was a relatively weak group, except for Tundra and Talon.

The team's TI journey started with a clean defeat at the hands of Tundra. The North Americans then whitewashed Talon before drawing against Keyd Stars and PSG Quest. At the deciding Bo3 series, they locked horns with Virtus.pro, who sent them to the lower bracket.

The Bo3 series between Shopify and TSM could go either way. However, we can expect Abed and Arteezy to carry their team to the Lower Bracket Round 2, eliminating TSM in the process.

Having said that, TSM's late-game potential could possibly help them defeat Shopify, especially with their picks like Riki, Lifestealer, and Lone Druid.

The winner of this matchup will face the loser of the fourth Upper Bracket Quarterfinals series(nouns vs Azure Ray).

Head-to-head and previous results

TSM defeated Shopify twice in the group stage of the Riyadh Masters 2023, while the latter defeated the former only once in the same tournament.

Shopify won two Bo3 matches against TSM in the DPC NA Tour and Dreamleague Season 19. Meanwhile, during the Spring and Winter Tour, TSM defeated Shopify twice in a Bo3 series.

TI12 rosters

Here are the active rosters of Shopify Rebellion and TSM in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Shopify Rebellion:

Arteezy

Abed

Saberlight

Cr1t

Fly (Captain)

TSM:

Timado

Bryle

Kasane

Ari

Whitemon

Shopify Rebellion vs TSM TI 12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Round 1 livestream details

You can tune in to the Shopify Rebellion vs TSM match via the official Dota 2 TI channels on YouTube and Twitch. The match will commence on October 21 at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ and 5 pm GMT.

Poll : Will Shopify Rebellion Avoid Elimination? Yes No 0 votes