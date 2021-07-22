Should Animal Crossing: New Horizons offer more reactions and limited-time items to players?

The decline in popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sparked a fascinating discussion in the gaming community - what can Nintendo do to revive its userbase's interest in its million-dollar franchise, Animal Crossing?

What went wrong for Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

At the E3 event, players had expected Nintendo to reveal a big update for New Horizons. However, they were in for a rude shock, as not only did Nintendo not say anything about a big update, they remained absolutely silent about the title. A few days after the event, Nintendo head Doug Bowser announced a big update in July. However, the update failed to impress fans as well. The title was performing really well, and the fandom was quite content with the game till before E3 2021.

The main complaint with New Horizons is that the content is very repetitive, and the lack of new events leads to a lack of new things to do in the game. Most of the released events each month are events that are coming back into the game.

While this may be seen as very inclusive towards newer players of the title, it is rather boring for veterans who have played and participated in these events earlier.

Bug Off is one of the returning events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Miketendo64)

In short, the issue currently is that there is nothing new for players to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But how can Nintendo combat this issue?

It seems evident that the introduction of newer events might revive players' interest in the title. This is because the introduction of newer events will lead to an introduction of newer limited-time items in the game, which are one of the main attractions in the series.

Additionally, reactions are also a fun part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where players learn many reactions from the villagers on their island. However, since the number of villagers on an island is limited, there are only a select number of reactions possible in an Animal Crossing island, which, again, can get boring.

Naturally, a wider variety of reactions may also make the game more interesting for long-time players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Resignation reaction in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

Having said all this, it does seem rather improbable that such updates may see the light of day since it is being speculated that Nintendo might already be working on a newer title for the Animal Crossing series, meaning their attention is no longer primarily on New Horizons.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

