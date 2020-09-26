Should Black Ops Cold War feature a Dark Matter type skin?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is releasing in just under two months and many fans are excited for another Treyarch title. Traditionally, Treyarch has been the best COD developer in terms of content for both gameplay and customization. For example, they were the first studio to implement a weapon skin higher than Diamond.

Dark Matter was unlocked for earning Gold camo on every weapon in the game. First seen in Black Ops 3, Dark Matter was an instant hit with fans and still is considered one of the top skins in the franchise's history. However, even with its popularity, some fans might not want a Dark Matter type camo in Black Ops Cold War.

Dark Matter in Black Ops Cold War

A Dark Matter type skin is classified as a camo that's unlocked by earning every camo for every base weapon in a Call of Duty game. In Modern Warfare, we have Damascus camo and in Black Ops 4, Dark Matter made a return. In fact, there's been a skin like this ever since Black Ops 3 first introduced it.

Image via Reddit

However, the design of these particular camos has changed dramatically. It largely depends on the time period each game takes place. Developers try to be historically accurate so there can't be an animated skin on a weapon from World War II, for example.

This poses a difficult question for Treyarch in Black Ops Cold War. The game takes place in the 1980's and therefore, animated weapon skins aren't likely to be included. This presumably puts an end to the Dark Matter skin discussion, as that skin is animated.

Although, does this mean Treyarch should abandon the idea entirely in Black Ops Cold War? Some fans might want to see the highest achievable skin be Diamond, as this is the way it was in old-school COD titles. However, others enjoy the reward for unlocking Diamond on every base weapon in a specific game.

Image via COD Intel

Personally, we think Diamond should be the highest achievable skin in Black Ops Cold War. It seems like Treyarch wants to take Call of Duty back to its roots and there's no better way to accomplish that than making Diamond the pinnacle once again. However, we also wouldn't mind seeing what Treyarch thinks up if they decide to design a skin higher than Dimaond.