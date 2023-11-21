Should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED for Black Friday sale or wait for Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch's popularity has resulted in various models, all of which see Black Friday 2023 discounts. From the miniature, handheld-only Lite rendition to the premium OLED version, there are various models to pick from for Black Friday.

The OLED version does seem like the go-to pick for anyone getting their hands on Nintendo's latest gaming portable.

However, with the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 being the industry's worst-kept secret thus far, is the OLED model worth a pickup at this point for Black Friday?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 despite Black Friday OLED delas is the better choice in the long run

First introduced in 2021, the OLED model's crisp, vibrant display is certainly something that attracted fans to it, both new and old. Launching alongside Metroid Dread, it made great use of the 2.5D Metroidvania's sharp visuals.

In fact, the OLED screen enhances the high-end graphics of the game further by making them pop.

This makes Metroid Dread and any other visually impressive Nintendo Switch game present better on the handheld display. This is also a big upgrade over the standard LCD screen, which pales in comparison. That said, it does make one wonder if it is worth picking up this late in the Nintendo Switch's life cycle. On that end, we recommend waiting for the next-gen successor from Nintendo instead.

For one, the OLED features the same hardware as the base Nintendo Switch. That means the same Tegra X1 SOC, however, the more power-efficient Mariko version. Fans expected boosted performance, not unlike the PS4 Pro, so these subtle changes did turn out to be disappointing for many. This makes the next-gen Nintendo Switch a more worthwhile upgrade.

Now, whether or not the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature an OLED screen is debatable. In fact, current rumors state that it will have an LCD screen, likely a cost-saving measure on Nintendo's part. But that does not mean there will not be future models with OLED, just like the current model.

Since there are suggested to be two variants of the Nintendo Switch 2 SKU, perhaps one could feature OLED?

Fans will need to wait and see how things turn out. The long-rumored successor is suggested to arrive in 2024, so players can go ahead and start saving up for the next-gen Nintendo Switch. It does look to be a worthy upgrade for both newcomers and existing fans for a variety of reasons.

While backward compatibility has been heavily debated, past trends indicate players will be able to play their existing Nintendo Switch games on the successor. So even if they skip out on the OLED model for the ongoing Black Friday sale, they can opt to double down on games instead.

There are some solid offers live right now for Nintendo Switch games, both first and third-party.

Coupled with the fact that the next-gen console is sure to get many titles that the current rendition cannot run feasibly, as well as next-gen games that aren't here yet. So, skipping Black Friday makes sense. With futureproofing in mind, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the right choice for anyone looking to enjoy more to come from the Japanese console and game creator.