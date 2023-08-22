Should you kill Nightsong in Baldur's Gate 3?

Nightsong is an essential character in Baldur's Gate 3, although she isn't a companion. However, she forms an integral part of Act 2 in the quest, where you take on Ketheric Thorm. Moreover, a direct connection between her and Shadowheart will be established, which could compel you to make an important decision. In many ways, Nightsong will be a valuable cog in your quest to defeat Ketheric Thorm, who is the final boss of Act 2.

It's not a mean feat, as Thorm is not a mortal foe, and having Nightsong on your side will be hugely beneficial. However, there will be issues you'll have with Shadowheart, making the decision-making quite tricky. After all, killing her will make things easier with Shadowheart, but it could hugely affect the outcome of your battle with Thorm in Baldur's Gate 3.

Saving Nightsong in Baldur's Gate 3 could be a happy ending

If you kill Nightsong, there are specific outcomes you should be aware of. For starters, Shadowheart's feelings against her return to the former's devotion to Shar. However, you will be able to choose different outcomes based on the decision you make.

If you kill Nightsong, certain adverse outcomes could happen. First, Shadowheart's allegiance to Shar is one of the darker outcomes. If you choose to kill Nightsong, Shadowheart will become a negative character, culminating further into Act 3. However, she will also earn a powerful chest piece.

Additionally, most of your companions apart from Asterion won't prefer you resolving to the act of murder. To make matters worse, you'll be without help against Ketheric Thorm. Beating him with all the support is complex, and lacking a companion will make matters all more difficult.

Choose this path only if you're up for a challenge. Moreover, this will bring Shadowheart close to a negative side of her story, which you can experience in Act 3.

Choosing to spare Nightsong in Baldur's Gate 3 does the opposite and gets approval from many of your companions. Moreover, this will directly impact Shadowheart, who will move further away from Shar. This is perfect if you don't want her to get a downbeat ending in the story.

Moreover, she will join you in your battle against Ketheric Thorm by sparing the entity. This will make the fight easier to manage, although you'll still have to strategize appropriately.

Killing Nightsong instantly slaughters all the members of the Last Light Inn. In a nutshell, you can decide between choosing to kill or save her. The former is better if you're on an evil run. If you're targeting a happy ending in Baldur's Gate 3, it's better to persuade Shadowheart so that you won't have to kill Nightsong.