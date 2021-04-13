Should you max out your World Tier in Outriders?

The World Tier in Outriders is essentially the difficulty system for the game, and there are plenty of overall tiers. They go from World Tier 1 to World Tier 15.

Each World Tier that players get promoted to will change Outriders' difficulty and the loot that drops around in Enoch. Every player starts at World Tier 1, and as they take out enemies or complete missions, the progress bar for the next World Tier will fill up.

Dying erases some of the progress, so players need to prove they can take on the challenge to continue increasing their World Tier level.

It's important to note that experience and World Tier are two different progression systems. They tend to move with each other, but that doesn't mean that they have to. At some point, it may not be worth it to continue progressing in the World Tiers.

Should players go to the highest World Tier in Outriders?

From World Tier 1 to World Tier 3 in Outriders, enemies are typically far easier, and loot is either underleveled or at a base level. It isn't until World Tier 4 that players will earn +1 on loot that they find. This means that they can equip gear at least one level higher on World Tier 4 in Outriders.

Each World Tier increase will increase that level cap and the potential rarity of the gear, all the way up to World Tier 15. However, one aspect that isn't changed is the XP that players earn while in those World Tiers. That can be a factor that affects the worth of running high tiers.

Players looking to level through the game fast with gear that is always slightly improved may simply want to stay at tier 4 for most of the Outriders playthrough. In the end, they will level up far faster and end up with the same build as someone that plays through the highest possible World Tier.

In the end, Outriders players will want to run expeditions in the end game to earn the best loot. So, loot earned beforehand won't matter as much later on in the game.

However, if players manage to complete Outriders up to level 30 at the highest World Tiers, their gear or mods will likely be more diverse or valuable. It will depend on how much time they want to spend in the higher difficulty gameplay.