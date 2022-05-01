Should Nintendo consider making a traditional home console for next gen?

The Nintendo Switch's most defining feature is its ability to switch seamlessly between dock and handheld mode. Although the tech in it is nearly obsolete, it is still clinging on to dear life. It is no secret that the Japanese game maker's move to combine their console and handheld sectors to reach the middle ground is a wise choice, but is it a good one?

Most fans know how the Big N dropped out of the console race, starting with the Wii. Their focus was on providing unique experiences aimed at a mass market. Hence, using cost and power-efficient tech has become second nature to them. While they have strayed away from this "Blue Ocean" strategy to an extent with the Switch, what if they went back to their roots?

Weighing the benefits against the disadvantages of a modern Nintendo home console

We're rapidly approaching a new era with the Switch halfway through its lifespan. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles are here to stay and games have begun to utilize their unique hardware. Considering the slow but steady adaptation of current technologies into modern games, e.g., Raytracing and DLSS, a home console released in the next couple of years could even stack up to Pro models of PS5/XSX. This would guarantee that every game can run on Nintendo.

Developers will not have to redesign assets to fit lower budget constraints since there will be adequate headroom. But most of all, a well-designed home console would ensure that many games that currently fall short with technical performance on Switch won't have the same problems.

However, fans will lose out on the comfy portable play. Technical marvels like DOOM Eternal and World War Z would not exist as mobile renditions. For all the home console's benefits, true innovation is not one of them. After all, Sony and Microsoft have been content with the same core "black box under the TV" idea since their debut consoles.

Why a home console when a Switch Pro can solve these issues?

A Switch Pro can, but it won't be long before it is also bogged down. Portable tech evolves faster in the market and thus, the existing mobile tech will also age quicker than home consoles. But at the end of the day, it isn't about what we want as consumers. It is about what the Big N wants.

They have always danced to their tunes and do what they see as right even when the world moves in another direction. With Nintendo Switch, the company aims to bridge the game between portables and home consoles. So it is unlikely they would go back to a stationary brick system at this point.

While many of us fans would like to see the results of how a more robust system can evolve Nintendo's experience, it is an undeniable reality that we can't have everything at once. To innovate, sacrifices must be made.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

