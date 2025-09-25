Should you play Hades 2 with a controller or mouse and keyboard on PC?

With Hades 2 on PC, a frequently asked question is whether you would benefit from a controller as opposed to your mouse and keyboard. Both input methods are supported, but with the action-heavy combat and precision movement in the game, it is more than just a question of preference.

Using the wrong input may affect how well you dash, dodge, and cast abilities all over the underworld.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the author's views.

Is Hades 2 better with mouse and keyboard or controller on PC?

Hades II is an RPG unlike the standard click-to-move. The movement is done through WASD controls, and you attack and use abilities with mouse buttons and other keys. In theory, this works well, and as a method of simple exploration, it is, for the most part, playable.

However, once you start getting overwhelmed by enemies or bosses that must be dodged within seconds, using the mouse and keyboard might seem a bit frustrating.

Gameplay still from Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Moving in different ways with WASD while aiming attacks with the mouse can make some encounters unnecessarily tricky.

The game itself gives you a clue. On the start screen, a small note recommends using a controller. This isn’t mandatory, but it’s a strong hint that Supergiant designed the combat around analog movement. Controllers allow smoother dodging, precise aiming, and more fluid ability management.

After testing both setups, the difference is clear: the gamepad feels natural, almost as if it were built with the game in mind.

That said, the keyboard and mouse are not unusable. If you prefer PC-style controls or don’t have a compatible controller, you can still play through the game. Attacks, abilities, and movement all respond well enough, though high-pressure combat may feel slightly less intuitive.

For example, managing multiple enemies or timing perfect evades against bosses can be more challenging without the analog stick.

Controller vs. keyboard and mouse in Hades 2 - Final verdict

At the end of the day, Hades 2 plays best with a controller. Its fast-paced, action-oriented gameplay rewards smooth, precise movement, and it delivers that in a way mouse and keyboard simply can’t match.

Hades 2 v1.0 launched on September 25, 2025 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Supergiant Games’ recommendation aligns with real-world testing as runs feel more responsive, dodges are easier to time, and you can focus on strategy rather than wrestling with controls.

For players committed to mouse and keyboard, it’s possible to configure the layout to your liking, but the added comfort of a gamepad is great in the long run. If you’ve enjoyed Hades 1 on PC with a gamepad, or are new to the series and want the most fluid experience, pick up a gamepad.

