Hades 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs explored

The highly anticipated Hades 2, the sequel to Supergiant Games' critically acclaimed roguelike RPG, is finally releasing on September 25, 2025, after a year in Early Access. Before delving into the underworld adventure title, it’s essential to understand the system requirements to ensure smooth performance.
With more advanced visuals, smooth combat animations, and refined design, the game is expected to strike a balance between visual quality and performance, featuring very modest hardware requirements. This guide looks into just that, exploring Hades 2's both minimum and recommended system requirements.
What are the system requirements of Hades 2?
Hades 2 isn't a very demanding PC title and is designed to run on a wide range of hardware. The minimum PC specs are quite forgiving, suggesting that even older budget systems can handle the game with tweaked settings. So, even players with entry-level processors and modest graphics cards should be able to enjoy a smooth gameplay.
The recommended specifications, on the other hand, showcase the ideal setup for a richer experience. This includes modern mid-range processors paired with relatively newer GPUs, like the RTX 2060 and the Radeon RX 5600 XT, both of which feature 6GB of VRAM.
While this puts it into the moderately demanding category, gameplay videos suggest that it still runs very smoothly with tweaked settings on older setups. The game is quite visually oriented, featuring detailed environments and a distinctive art style, so playing on a capable system is recommended for the best experience.
Minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Dual Core 2.4 GHz
- RAM: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630
- Storage: 10 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Quad Core 2.4ghz
- RAM: 16 GB RAM
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580
- Storage: 10 GB available space
That's about it for the system requirements of Hades 2. With its well-optimized design, the game remains accessible to players with modest setups while offering stunning visuals for those with more powerful rigs.
