Hades 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs explored

The highly anticipated Hades 2, the sequel to Supergiant Games' critically acclaimed roguelike RPG, is finally releasing on September 25, 2025, after a year in Early Access. Before delving into the underworld adventure title, it’s essential to understand the system requirements to ensure smooth performance.

Ad

With more advanced visuals, smooth combat animations, and refined design, the game is expected to strike a balance between visual quality and performance, featuring very modest hardware requirements. This guide looks into just that, exploring Hades 2's both minimum and recommended system requirements.

What are the system requirements of Hades 2?

Hades 2 is not a very demanding action RPG title (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 isn't a very demanding PC title and is designed to run on a wide range of hardware. The minimum PC specs are quite forgiving, suggesting that even older budget systems can handle the game with tweaked settings. So, even players with entry-level processors and modest graphics cards should be able to enjoy a smooth gameplay.

Ad

Trending

The recommended specifications, on the other hand, showcase the ideal setup for a richer experience. This includes modern mid-range processors paired with relatively newer GPUs, like the RTX 2060 and the Radeon RX 5600 XT, both of which feature 6GB of VRAM.

While this puts it into the moderately demanding category, gameplay videos suggest that it still runs very smoothly with tweaked settings on older setups. The game is quite visually oriented, featuring detailed environments and a distinctive art style, so playing on a capable system is recommended for the best experience.

Ad

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Dual Core 2.4 GHz

Dual Core 2.4 GHz RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630

GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630 Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Quad Core 2.4ghz

Quad Core 2.4ghz RAM: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580

GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580 Storage: 10 GB available space

Also read: Hades 2 Spread Fear in The Unseen update patch notes explored

That's about it for the system requirements of Hades 2. With its well-optimized design, the game remains accessible to players with modest setups while offering stunning visuals for those with more powerful rigs.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More