Is Hades 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Fans of Hades 2 may wonder if the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass. However, to clear those doubts, the answer is no, not for now. The roguelike sequel will launch on PC (both Steam and Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch, but Xbox and PlayStation players will have to wait for a future release.

That means Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have to stick with the original title for the time being.

Why can’t you play Hades 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

The game’s current launch window doesn’t include Xbox consoles, which automatically prevents it from appearing on Game Pass at release.

A gameplay still from Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

Supergiant Games stated in its official FAQ:

“While we haven’t ruled out bringing Hades II to any other platforms, our current focus is only on the versions listed above. The original Hades v1.0 likewise initially launched only on PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch, and we’re taking a similar path with the sequel.”

This approach mirrors the original Hades, which began on limited platforms before expanding to other consoles and eventually Xbox Game Pass.

Could Hades 2 arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the future?

There’s good reason to believe it might. The original Hades came to Xbox Game Pass not once, but twice, first shortly after its console release, and later as part of a new wave of games in September 2025. This history suggests that Supergiant Games and Microsoft are open to similar deals for the sequel if it launches on Xbox.

If the game eventually makes its way to Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass subscribers could likely play it as part of the service, much like the first title.

Pricing and Hades 2 PC system requirements

The game has been priced at $30 throughout early access, and it’s expected to stay roughly the same for the v1.0 release. PC players will want to check their specs. These are the requirements:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Dual Core 2.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630

Storage: 10 GB available

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Quad Core 2.4 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580

Storage: 10 GB available

What this means for Game Pass users

While Game Pass subscribers won’t get immediate access to Hades 2, they can play Hades 1 to get a feel of the world and mechanics. Once the sequel eventually arrives on Xbox consoles, there’s a high possibility it will join Game Pass as well, given the precedent set by the original game.

For now, PC and Switch players get the full Hades 2 experience at launch.

