Should you try out Banana "the infinite money glitch" game in 2025?

Banana is a wildly popular clicker game that has unexpectedly taken over Steam charts. Developed by indie studio Banana Games, it puts players in front of a single banana and tasks them with clicking it to earn more bananas. That’s it — no complicated mechanics or deep storylines, just a fruit and a counter. With its explosive player count in 2025 and skyrocketing skin prices, many wonder: Should you try out the title in 2025?

Yes, but only if you know exactly what you’re getting into. For starters, it is less of a game and more of a digital farming simulator for those hoping to cash in on rare item drops. If you don't mind waiting hours for a potential skin drop, it might be worth a shot, especially since it takes up almost no system resources and can run quietly in the background.

Why Banana "the infinite money glitch" game is exploding despite the simplicity

Initially released as an April Fool’s Day project, Banana’s interface hasn’t changed much since its launch. There’s no storyline, upgrade tree, or progression system beyond collecting digital bananas. The only dynamic feature is the rare skin drop, which occurs at long intervals, with chances for more valuable versions that can be traded or sold.

This has built a system that the developers refer to as a "legal infinite money glitch." The most scarce of these virtual items, like the Special Golden Banana, have been sold for more than $1,000, building a lucrative feedback loop in which users are rewarded to farm, sell, and repeat.

With an all-time high of 917,272 concurrent players and 112,241 people online at this writing, the game has passed heavyweight titles such as Apex Legends, GTA 5, and Rainbow Six Siege in active player count and is in the top 10 most played games (By current players) on Steam.

Addressing the botting concerns

The main concern arises from the game demanding nearly no computational resources, enabling it to run in the background. As one developer team member, Hery, explained, users are now running up to 1,000 alternate accounts to correspondingly increase their chances of acquiring more skins.

This use of bots has become an issue for the game's economy. Even so, the dev team isn’t dismissing the situation. They’re aware of the issue and are considering fixing it in future updates, which will hopefully help rekindle interest and add more structure to the game.

The Spring Collection Start update, introduced on April 7, 2025, marks this transition. It officially marks the end of the Winter 2024 bananas, which can now be exchanged. The update also reviewed the overall drop pool, demoting several skins, such as Bubblewrapnana, and replacing them with new skins, like Wovennana. Normal-to-common exchange rates have been redesigned to become more randomized, implementing a small dose of uncertainty again into grinding.

This seasonal change comes with hints of a bigger update on the horizon. The developers have revealed they're committed to long-awaited gameplay and a visual revamp to celebrate Banana’s first anniversary. While bots did run the show in the early days of the game, the recent updates point toward a definitive intent to move forward, providing more content for real players than just skin farming and flipping.

