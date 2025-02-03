Should you try out Devil May Cry 4 in 2025?

Devil May Cry 4 is the first game in the series to feature Nero as a playable character — who embarks on a quest to stop the main franchise protagonist, Dante. The story takes place after the events of the first three games and is full of unexpected twists and turns paired with the series' iconic combat — making it a good game to try in 2025.

The game was released in January 2008 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC, Mac, and Android devices, and later rereleased as a Special Edition in 2014. While this entry is on the older side of the Devil May Cry series — the gameplay is still the crown jewel and is a significant upgrade from the previous installments.

Devil May Cry 4 is more of the same but better

Nero will discover more secrets about his heritage as he sets out on a mission (Image via Capcom)

After the previous Devil May Cry games, Dante successfully defeated the Order of the Sword's leader but didn't bother finishing the entire organization. Without their leader and the city under siege by demons, Credo entrusted Nero — a young but capable demon hunter — to hunt down Dante and seek revenge. Throughout the game, Nero eventually realizes that he is Dante's nephew and Virgil's son.

Devil May Cry 4 offers the players a different perspective and views Dante as the enemy. This entry allowed Capcom to feature a new protagonist and add new combat skills, demonic abilities, and personality. While Dante has a different perspective on life, Nero grew up in Fortuna and has a different outlook when he comes to terms with his demonic nature to protect the people he loves.

Nero was raised to believe in the Order; however, upon discovering the organization's true intentions, he underwent a great deal of development and now set his sights on the bigger picture. With the Devil Arm Yamato in their possession, the Order planned to use the blade's power to build a new army with demonic powers, but before they could finish the work, the blade flew to Nero's side.

Things go awry after Nero discovers that other members of the Order are involved in the larger conspiracy and don't know who to put his faith in. It is revealed that as a descendant of Sparda, Nero bit off more than he could chew and got himself captured. Fortunately, Dante came in to save the day alongside his allies.

The story wasn't groundbreaking or revolutionary, but it was perfectly written to showcase the differences between the two protagonists. Dante is a seasoned hunter, and Nero has yet to come to terms with his demonic nature but has other people's best intentions at heart. The build-up to the reveal that these two characters are related is an unexpected twist.

The premise is designed for players to connect with Nero as a heroic figure trying to do the right thing. As a younger hunter, players can discover new abilities and unique attacks that previous playable characters didn't have. Nero can pull enemies toward him with his Devil Bringer ability — making it an interesting addition and a good mechanic to keep up with the game's fast-paced combat.

Devil May Cry 4 didn't disappoint, especially in combat. Capcom added a new mechanic where players can change styles in real-time while in the heat of battle for a much more dynamic and fluid experience. Players can mash buttons and perform a flurry of combos to take out powerful enemies.

Style means everything in the Devil May Cry franchise

The fast-paced combat is among the defining traits of Devil May Cry 4 (Image via Capcom)

After finishing the main story, players can carry their progress and stats to a new save file to continue improving Dante's and Nero's skills. Devil May Cry 4 is a great hack-and-slash gaming experience with the occasional style and flair. Demon hunters carry themselves differently in this franchise, and their unique personalities reflect different fighting styles.

Unfortunately, this entry falls somewhere between good and bad. The level design feels as fresh as Nero's; unfortunately, Dante has to go through all those previous levels and play catch-up to the main story. Some players weren't keen on revisiting older areas after finishing it as a different character. The camera movement can get janky and tough to spin around, especially when things get hectic.

Verdict

Devil May Cry 4 is a worthy entry to the franchise (Image via Capcom)

Devil May Cry 4 was a step in the right direction for the developers; however, it may be tough to revisit, especially with better options like its sequel with modern control schemes. Nevertheless. Capcom felt the need to re-release this title to run on better consoles, and it is arguably the best way to experience this story.

Despite the graphics and visuals looking dated, the core of the Devil May Cry series is intact. The replayability factor is high, and players can spend hours button-mashing and be the best demon hunter they can be. Remastered copies of Devil May Cry 4 have fallen on the affordable side, making it a compelling game to try out in 2025.

