Should you try out Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice in 2025?

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice is a tragic love story following Senua, a Pict warrior, in her quest to defy the odds and face Norse gods to reunite with her lover. Developed and published by Ninja Theory — this project had impressive visuals, gameplay, a stellar cast of voice actors, and a compelling narrative that caught the gaming community's attention in 2017.

The developers tackled heavy and mature themes like mental health and told a story that honored Senua and everyone else undergoing a similar path. Critics and fans praised this project for all the right reasons and were delighted to see how Senua found her peace, making this game a compelling option to try in 2025.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about the game.

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice is perfect for Norse enthusiasts

The gaming community should give Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice a shot if they haven't already (Image via Ninja Theory)

Ninja Theory released this game in 2017 as a limited-time exclusive for the PlayStation 4 console, alongside a PC version. A few months later, the exclusivity window expired paving the way for an Xbox One version — which ran better on the more superior One X variant followed by a Nintendo Switch version in 2019. Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice is one of those games that must be played with the highest settings available.

The story features a dark fantasy inspired by Norse and Celtic mythology, with Senua at the center. After Dillion's death, Senua sets out on a quest to reunite with her lover in Helheim to break the universal law about life and death. The story is linear and straightforward, similar to story-driven games like Uncharted and The Last of Us; however, the combat and mature themes are a cut above the rest.

Senua had a rough childhood and upbringing caused by the actions of her father, who is extremely devout to their religion. After witnessing her mother burned alive by her father for her 'curse,' which happens to be a case of psychosis. Senua inherited this condition, and it continued to torment and traumatize her all her youth until she met Dillion, who accepted and loved her for who she was.

Mental illness and childhood trauma are at the forefront of this experience

Death follows Senua like a shadow, and she blames herself for the unforeseen plague that nearly wiped out all of Dillion's fellow villagers. She exiled herself from the village and returned to see Dillion killed by the hands of Norsemen raiders — which sets her on her quest to Helheim and bring him back from the dead.

While the game is brief and doesn't overstay its welcome, it is also not an open-world experience. Senua's story is told through flashback sequences. Senua is a capable fighter; however, she may have bitten off more than she could chew when she fights against powerful bosses like the Goddess of Death. The game doesn't hold a player's hand and lets them learn from experience.

Senua can block and parry incoming attacks with her sword and deliver a flurry of powerful light and heavy combo attacks. The enemy variety is somewhat lacking; however, each combat encounter feels rewarding, especially after pulling off a good combo. Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice is another great hack-and-slash with a great story and mind-blowing visuals.

Players should walk into this game with an open mind and low expectations to get the full experience (Image via Ninja Theory)

Players will come to relate to Senua throughout Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice and this story can shed new light on people with mental illness. Senua accepted her 'curse' as a part of who she is and is tired of letting it define her. An eerie voice will constantly make itself known throughout the journey, which can easily creep out players with constant fourth wall breaks.

Fans can draw comparisons with other gaming franchises like God of War for Hellblade's use of Norse mythology, deities, and locations. Ninja Theory cleverly integrated mythology into this character study of Senua as she overcomes her guilt and accepts that none of this was her fault and that Dillion's head is not on her hands.

The game is stacked with environmental puzzles, which can get tricky, especially if the voice continues to steer players off the main path by casting doubt. Some puzzles require players to look for certain runes, but Senua could spot them with her high focus. All these doubts cast by the eerie voice are meant to sway the player from reaching their objective.

Conclusion

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice is an emotional rollercoaster with cool visuals and combat (Image via Ninja Theory)

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice is one of those games that left a lasting impression on the gaming community, and those who finished it will likely convince friends to give it a shot. Ninja Theory saw the potential of this franchise and worked on a sequel, which was equally praised by fans and critics.

If you haven't played this game, the developers released a patch and optimized this game for the Xbox Series X. The story is not that long, and players can learn a lesson or two about how psychosis works and go on an emotional journey.

