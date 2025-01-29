Should you try out Uncharted Drake’s Fortune in 2025?

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune has kicked off the iconic Naughty Dog franchise with a bang by blending great platforming mechanics with Indiana Jones-esque exploration. The original game, initially released on the PlayStation 3 in 2007, has set the tone and bar for future sequels. It was remastered for the PlayStation 4 in 2015.

While future entries carried over the same basic principle of firing and ducking behind cover with a mix of stealth and treasure hunting, the first game is quite dated by today's standards. Naughty Dog didn't anticipate the level of success and love the series would receive, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to check out the game that started it all on a PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions about the game.

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune is small but great

The gaming community immediately fell in love with Nathan Drake's charm and his insane luck (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After working on Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter, Naughty Dog began working on an action-adventure franchise featuring Nathan Drake, who ventures into uncharted territory to discover greatness and fortune. The series is renowned for its over-the-top action set pieces, visuals, cinematography, and blockbuster-esque cinematography, giving Sony a major winner.

The gaming community was impressed by Naughty Dog's technological achievements at the time. The developer introduced an immersive and semi-realistic experience that set the bar for what video games could be.

The title has everything, from a charismatic protagonist to a great supporting cast, gameplay mechanics, and a compelling narrative.

The story follows a much younger Nathan Drake as he convinces Elena Fisher, a journalist and TV show host, to fund their expedition to the Panamanian coast, which he believes to be the final resting place of Sir Francis Drake's coffin. Nate successfully recovers the coffin but is surprised to find a clue inside a journal to the fabled El Dorado rather than Drake's remains.

Before the duo can discuss Sir Francis Drake's mission to locate the hidden city of gold, they are ambushed by a group of Indonesian pirates. This is a clever way for Naughty Dog to teach players the basic gameplay mechanics of grabbing a gun and shooting enemies to acquire more ammunition and spice it up by engaging in hand-to-hand combat.

Victor 'Sully' Sullivan comes to their rescue with his iconic plane; he is also Nate's mentor and father figure. As a seasoned treasure hunter and con man, Sully took Nate under his wing after meeting him in Colombia during a flashback sequence in Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception.

Nate and Sully decide to double-cross Elena and look for the island themselves.

After following the clues of Drake's whereabouts, Nate and Sully realize that El Dorado is not a city of gold but a cursed statue. The pair meets Gabriel Roman and Atoq Navarro, who are also interested in this great find, and Sully owes the latter a huge amount of money. Refusing to give up their lead, Roman shoots Sully in the chest as Nate escapes only to find Elena hot on their heels.

The duo flies on Sully's plane to the South Pacific on an island where the statue is said to be hidden. Before they can land, Eddy Raja, a former associate of Nate, shoots them down, and the pair loses track of each other as they jump out with parachutes.

Throughout their adventures on the island, players can eliminate enemies in stealth or run and gun for a much faster sweep.

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune is full of satisfying combat encounters and character moments (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players can equip various long-armed weapons, such as AK-47s, pump-action shotguns, and more, dropped by enemy pirates.

Unlike most games that encourage the player to conserve ammunition, the Uncharted franchise has an abundance of bullets, especially in the lower difficulties. The third-person shooter camera perspective can allow players to see incoming enemies from a distance.

Nate's insane luck is another unique feature the franchise has built upon since it does not feature a traditional health bar. While it may seem unrealistic to some people, Naughty Dog explained that the screen will gradually lose color as Nate is overwhelmed by enemy fire, depicting his luck running low.

In addition to armed humans, Nate and his friends will encounter other mystical threats such as the Descendants. These zombie-like creatures have been cursed by El Dorado, giving them superhuman strength, speed, and agility, which adds to the horror element. Fortunately, they can be defeated after being riddled with bullets.

Conclusion

The Uncharted franchise grew from something small into something great since then (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune is a great game that is rough around the edges. Fans of more recent entries like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy praised them for realistic physics and visuals; however, it wouldn't be a complete experience if they skipped the game that started it all.

Naughty Dog has proven they can do something great and continues to improve in its sequels. If you want to see how Nathan Drake got to where he is before his well-earned retirement, you should try out this game in 2025 on various PlayStation consoles.

