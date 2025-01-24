Should you try out Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag in 2025?

Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag was Ubisoft's successor to Assassin's Creed 3. The game puts Desmond's story to rest and instead follows a new Abstergo subject. It received rave reviews for its compelling characters, a new setting, and a refreshing and in-depth focus on Pirate mechanics.

However, as Black Flag approaches its 12th anniversary, players might be wondering if the game is worth playing.

To answer that question, yes, Assassin's Creed 4 is absolutely worth playing in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag is worth trying out in 2025

A new and refreshing setting

Explore the vibrant lands and the cold seas (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag sets its sails on the Islands in the Caribbean Sea, during the golden age of Piracy. The game has mainly three playable regions, namely Kingston, Havana, and Nassau. Each is filled with unique intricacies. This setting is a breath of fresh air from the concrete structures of the previous games, as you will be exploring cities, nature, and the sea here.

Naval combat is fun and engaging

Commandeering a ship is an incredible power fantasy (Image via Ubisoft)

A good amount of time will be spent on your ship, the Jackdaw. While it can also be used for exploring, the majority of your time on it will be spent fighting against Man-o-wars, Forts, and Legendary Ships. Naval combat is meaty and satisfying in Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, as you try to upgrade your ship, fire cannons at your enemy, and then ultimately board the ship and conquer it.

Parkour is still exciting

Exercise your skill and agility (Image via Ubisoft)

When on the land, you will use Edward's agile reflexes to move across it. Parkour is still dynamic and captivating in Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag. Whether it be slyly moving across rooftops or swinging across poles, parkour feels smooth, dynamic, exciting, and satisfying. You must constantly take micro-decisions and try to find the shortest route to your objective.

A good amount of side content

When you're not out there hunting, cycle through the wide arsenal of sea shanties (Image via Ubisoft)

There are other things you can indulge in aside from following the main quest. Templar Hunts asks you to track down your target. Fort battles engage you in land vs. sea skirmishes. Naval Contracts pit you against other ships. You can also explore the lands to find various chests, and animus fragments, or head into the sea to explore shipwrecks.

To summarize this article, Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag is still worth playing due to its amazing gameplay, explorable open world, and unique setting.

