Should you try out Assassin's Creed Syndicate in 2025?

Assassin's Creed Syndicate is the follow-up to Assassin's Creed Unity. The title is set in London, in 1868. It focuses on the Frye siblings as they take on the corrupt figures under the influence of Templars wreaking havoc in the city. The game received middling to positive reviews on its launch. However, as the game inches towards its 10th anniversary, players might be wondering if it is worth trying in 2025 or not.

To answer that question, yes, the game is worth trying out in 2025 but only if they enjoy an Assassin's Creed title with a unique setting, a pugilistic melee combat system, an extensive stealth sandbox, and don't mind the simplified parkour system.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why Assassin's Creed Syndicate can be an enjoyable title in 2025

Industrialist London feels like a breath of fresh air

Trending

The Assassin's Creed games have always nailed their city renditions (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate drops you at the heart of the Industrial Revolution, London's wide streets and tall buildings feel a lot different from the more intimate city of Paris in Unity. However, it is still rendered with just as much love and care. Players can ride in the various vehicles inhabiting the region, like horse carriages, boats, trains, etc. providing a sense of immersion to the game.

A simple yet satisfying melee combat system

A simple yet brutal, primal, and satisfying combat system (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Syndicate shifts its focus to a brawler-like melee combat system. Instead of weapons being the primary focus, you can mainly fight with your bare knuckledusters. While its combat system isn't complicated or deep, it has a satisfying feel to it. Beating enemies down to a pulp with nothing but your pugilistic intent has enough weight and charm to it.

An improved stealth sandbox

Sneaking around is still fun and engaging in Assassin's Creed Syndicate (Image via Ubisoft)

A major system that Assassin's Creed Syndicate improved upon is its stealth. The game builds upon both physical and social stealth. The crouch mechanic and overall physical movement help in infiltrating places unnoticed, while its social stealth mechanics are designed to reach and extract the targets in crowded places.

This system is also aided by a much greater focus on its black box assassination missions, which allows players multiple paths to achieve their objectives.

Its gutted parkour system detracts from the experience

While the rope launcher is cool in action, nothing will beat the feeling of clambering to the top of a structure (Image via Ubisoft)

A major issue developers faced while designing London was that its wide streets and tall buildings made hopping and clambering much more difficult. A decision had to be made, and Ubisoft decided to prioritize London. Thus, to make traversal possible, the devs created the rope launcher. However, it essentially made the act of parkouring trivial.

The act of reaching the apex of a structure was reduced to the process of firing the rope launcher and pressing the same button multiple times. This over-simplification of parkour detracts from the engaging experience and the constant decision-making of the parkour system that the Assassin's Creed series was known for.

To summarize my thoughts, players can try Assassin's Creed Syndicate if they don't mind dealing with a bare-bones parkour system, as the game still offers a beautiful city, a satisfying combat system, and an improved stealth sandbox.

Check out other games you can play in 2025:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.