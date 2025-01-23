Should you try out Assassin's Creed Unity in 2025?

Assassin's Creed Unity was the franchise's first foray into eighth-generation consoles. The game focuses on the story of Arno Dorian, as he joins the Assassin Order to investigate the murder of his adoptive father. The title received mixed reviews due to its bad launch, a flat protagonist, and some noticeable bugs. However, as it inches closer to its 11th anniversary, is it worth trying in 2025?

To answer the question, yes, the game is worth trying out if you enjoy open-world games with flashy traversal, a good stealth sandbox, and tons of content.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why you should try out Assassin's Creed Unity in 2025

A dynamic and flashy parkour system

Traversing around buildings has never been this cool (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Unity was the next step in Ubisoft's experiments with parkour. While its context-sensitive actions detract some depth, the system shines in its presentation. Animations are blended beautifully in the game and the sense of momentum and weight feels just right. Using flashy moves like side-hopping, diagonal wall-running, and reverse lache truly feels satisfying.

A beautiful rendition of Paris

The game features a turmoiled Paris worth marveling at (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Unity's Paris remains one of the best renditions of a region ever seen. It beautifully blends the realistic structures and backgrounds of the city with the gameplay engagement of a busy, tight map. The pre-baked lighting makes the city look stunning, rendered with the graphical prowess of the enhanced Anvil engine. The visual artistry adds to the gameplay experience.

A good stealth sandbox

There are missions that take inspiration from Hitman (Image via Ubisoft)

The stealth mission design in Assassin's Creed Unity was a step up from the previous games, thanks to its "black-box missions" approach. This referred to missions that set you loose in a locked-off part of the city, as you had to carry out your assassinations inside it. The best part was the unique ways in which you could approach targets, allowing for some player freedom and expression.

Tons of content to explore aside from the main storyline

Paris holds many secrets in Unity (Image via Ubisoft)

Even if you're not interested in Arno's quest, the game offers other content to engage in. You can take on the Nostradamus puzzles, which require you to solve its mysterious riddles, follow unique NPC side-quests titled Paris Stories, or renovate social clubs to unlock special missions.

To summarize my thoughts, you should try out Assassin's Creed Unity in 2025 if you want to enjoy an Assassin's Creed title with a dynamic parkour system, a beautiful region, an extensive stealth sandbox, and some intriguing side-missions.

