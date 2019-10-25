Shroud cut ties with Twitch, to exclusively stream on Mixer

Shroud will join Ninja on Mixer

Popular live-streamer Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has joined Microsoft-owned streaming platform Mixer, and the superstar will only stream on it from this point. He has cut ties with Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch after streaming on it for the past several years. Shroud will follow the footsteps of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who made the high profile switch earlier this year.

Shroud is a former professional CS:GO player who played for Cloud 9. Although his professional career was short-lived, he found great success as a live-streamer. He is one of the most followed streamers and has 6,863,505 followers on Twitch and 5,326,668 subscribers on YouTube. Shroud is known for his insane reflexes and accurate shooting in FPS games. He primarily plays FPS games, which include PUBG, Fortnite, and CS:GO. According to many fans, Shroud is a entertaining guy with a dry sense of humor.

“Streaming is my passion, and I owe my success to my fans who have helped me get to where I am now,” said Shroud.

“Mixer provides the flexibility to center my attention around them. I am excited to join the Mixer community, as well as continue to build relationships with both players and fans … The move to Mixer allows me to focus on what I love: gaming. I hope you all continue to be a part of my community in this transition, I can’t wait to show you all the things we have in store.”

Mixer has raised the stakes and is directly challenging Twitch for the top spot now. After Ninja switched to Mixer in August, many fans were speculating on another high-profile swoop by Mixer, and it happened. There could be more shocking moves, and only time will tell the outcome of these moves. Twitch is still a go-to platform for many streamers, but Mixer is hanging by its coat-tails now.

