Shroud's CS: GO settings, keybinds & setup

Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek is a streamer and former CS: GO player known for his aiming skills around the globe. He has a huge fan following of over 6.34 million YouTube subscribers and over 7.1 million Twitch followers.

He went on to sign an exclusive deal with Mixer but the platform, unfortunately, got shut down. Speaking of Mixer, Shroud said:

"I appreciate the Mixer community and everything I’ve been able to do on the platform. I love you guys and am figuring out my next steps."

Shroud was also presented with the Content Creator of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2019 and has won a number of tournaments including ESL ESEA Pro League Season 1 - North America, iBUYPOWER Cup etc.

Here are Shroud's CS: GO in-game settings, keybinds and the PC setup he uses.

Shroud's CS: GO Settings and Keybinds

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Video settings

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

240 Hz Scaling Mode: Stretched

Stretched VSync: Disabled

Disabled Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Disabled

Disabled FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Mouse settings

Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Game Sensitivity: 2.5

2.5 Zoom / Scope Sensitivity: 1

1 DPI: 400

400 EDPI: 1000

1000 Polling Rate: 1000

1000 Mouse Acceleration: 0 (turned off)

0 (turned off) Raw Input: 1

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Style: Classic Static

Classic Static Center Dot: No

No Length: 3.5

3.5 Thickness: 1.5

1.5 Gap: -2.0

-2.0 Outline: 1

1 Red: 120

120 Green: 200

200 Blue: 250

250 Alpha: 255

255 T Style: No

Shroud's Setup

Monitor: BenQ XL2540

BenQ XL2540 Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost

Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost Mousepad: Logitech G640

Logitech G640 Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard Headset: Logitech G Pro X

Logitech G Pro X CPU: Intel Core I9-9980XE

Intel Core I9-9980XE GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI FE SLI

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI FE SLI Mainboard: Gigabyte X299 Designare Ex

Gigabyte X299 Designare Ex Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 128GB

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 128GB Case: Acer Predator Orion 9000

Acer Predator Orion 9000 Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B ARM: Rode PSA1

Rode PSA1 Mixer: Focusrite SCARLETT 2I2

Focusrite SCARLETT 2I2 Chair: Herman Miller Aeron

Herman Miller Aeron Webcam: Sony Alpha A6000

