Shroud's CS: GO settings, keybinds & setup

Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek is a streamer and former CS: GO player known for his aiming skills around the globe. He has a huge fan following of over 6.34 million YouTube subscribers and over 7.1 million Twitch followers.
He went on to sign an exclusive deal with Mixer but the platform, unfortunately, got shut down. Speaking of Mixer, Shroud said:
"I appreciate the Mixer community and everything I’ve been able to do on the platform. I love you guys and am figuring out my next steps."
Shroud was also presented with the Content Creator of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2019 and has won a number of tournaments including ESL ESEA Pro League Season 1 - North America, iBUYPOWER Cup etc.
Here are Shroud's CS: GO in-game settings, keybinds and the PC setup he uses.
Shroud's CS: GO Settings and Keybinds
Video settings
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Refresh Rate: 240 Hz
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- VSync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Disabled
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
Mouse settings
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Game Sensitivity: 2.5
- Zoom / Scope Sensitivity: 1
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 1000
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Mouse Acceleration: 0 (turned off)
- Raw Input: 1
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Style: Classic Static
- Center Dot: No
- Length: 3.5
- Thickness: 1.5
- Gap: -2.0
- Outline: 1
- Red: 120
- Green: 200
- Blue: 250
- Alpha: 255
- T Style: No
Shroud's Setup
- Monitor: BenQ XL2540
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless Ghost
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X
- CPU: Intel Core I9-9980XE
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI FE SLI
- Mainboard: Gigabyte X299 Designare Ex
- Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 128GB
- Case: Acer Predator Orion 9000
- Microphone: Shure SM7B
- ARM: Rode PSA1
- Mixer: Focusrite SCARLETT 2I2
- Chair: Herman Miller Aeron
- Webcam: Sony Alpha A6000
