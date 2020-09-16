Shroud teams up with Logitech G for new pro product series line

In an exciting new collaboration, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has exclusively partnered with Logitech G for the launch a brand-new 'Shroud Edition' product series.

The 26-year-old gamer is regarded as one of the best in the business, and his recent tie-up with Logitech aims to provide the best pro products for gamers across the globe.

His new product line, officially titled the 'Shroud Edition', consists of a keyboard, headset, mouse and mousepad:

Started using Logitech G products years ago and now we have a line of our own. Introducing the shroud x @LogitechG PRO line. Get yours: https://t.co/lALCEnGFtk pic.twitter.com/YnH9zwroKu — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) September 15, 2020

Shroud has been using Logitech's products for a long time now, and his recent affiliation was deemed a 'no-brainer' by King Shroud himself.

The products are replete with a gorgeous black-and-blue colour scheme and are embossed with Shroud's logo and name.

The Logitech G Pro Series: Shroud Edition

In a Q & A session, Shroud shared his thoughts on the new product launch:

"I've been using Logitech my whole life so it was kind of like a no-brainer. I love wireless right and it was pretty much being able to match what I use and give that same thing to the fans. It's super simple, super sleek and easy to handle.

"What really matters to me with this partnership is quality. Logitech provides like the best quality. I personally believe wireless is the future."

As listed on the Logitech website, here is the list of products available as part of Logitech G's new Shroud Edition:

Pro Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Mouse - promising accuracy and aim, the wireless gaming mouse combines LIGHTSPEED wireless and HERO 16K sensor technologies that boost your gameplay skills.

- promising accuracy and aim, the wireless gaming mouse combines LIGHTSPEED wireless and HERO 16K sensor technologies that boost your gameplay skills. Pro X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset - providing crisp audio and equipped with 20+ hours of battery life and up to 15m range. It also promises exemplary clarity and operates accurately across a wider frequency range.

providing crisp audio and equipped with 20+ hours of battery life and up to 15m range. It also promises exemplary clarity and operates accurately across a wider frequency range. Pro X Keyboard GX Red Linear- Deemed the 'Ultimate keyboard', the Pro X Keyboard combines a compact tenkeyless design, LIGHTSYNC RGB, and pro-grade GX Red linear switches. As stated by Logitech, it's Pro-tested, tournament-assured and built-to win.

Deemed the 'Ultimate keyboard', the Pro X Keyboard combines a compact tenkeyless design, LIGHTSYNC RGB, and pro-grade GX Red linear switches. As stated by Logitech, it's Pro-tested, tournament-assured and built-to win. G840 XL Gaming Mousepad- Providing an ample amount of surface area, the comfortable rubber base allows a smooth gameplay experience. This ensures sweeping hand movements and precise cursor movements, even at high speeds.

The Logitech G Shroud Edition (Image Credits: Logitech)

With this exciting new collaboration with Shroud, expect Logitech to add more new merchandise soon.

shroud’s new logitech gear looks so good omg pic.twitter.com/oGflVmF8S7 — 🌙 (@killerspoem) September 15, 2020

