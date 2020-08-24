Shroud will consider going pro in Valorant but only as a ‘stand-in’

After the fall of Mixer and before rejoining Twitch, there was a lot of speculation surrounding Shroud and how he may be considering a move to Valorant’s pro scene.

Former Cloud9 CS: GO star-turned-streamer, Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek has now settled the rumours once and for all by saying that he could consider going pro in Valorant but only as a ‘stand-in’

In his latest Twitch stream, Shroud talked about how he loves streaming and how going professional in any game, including Valorant, will not let him do that.

Shroud likes to try his hand at a lot of different games and titles, especially shooters, and make content about them. Titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends and Escape from Tarkov have captivated Shroud, and he is not willing to give these up to solely concentrate on one particular game.

Shroud can be a ‘stand-in’ Valorant pro

Image Credits: 100 Thieves Twitter

Despite his aversion to the professional esports stage, Shroud confirmed that he can be a part-timer for a Valorant squad.

In his stream, he said:

"Would I join 100 Thieves if they offered? No. Would I join a team as a stand-in if they ever needed me? Sure. So, you know, let's say that Jimbo can't play because of something, and then they needed me - sure, I'll fill I don't care."

Shroud also suggested that with the current state of mind that he is in, it’s quite hard for him to build up a mentality where he can go pro in a shooter. So, right at this very moment, he doesn’t exactly see himself becoming a permanent member of any Valorant roster, and he concluded by saying:

"I would never join a team [though]," he finished. "But I'd always be welcome to play as a fifth or if they just don't have people - they need a fill [in]."

Therefore, all hope is not lost for Valorant fans who want to see Shroud on the pro stage, and if 100 Thieves does decide to have a stand-in, we can see this ‘aim god’ playing alongside personalities like Hiko and Nitr0, even if temporarily.