Silent Hill 2 pre-load date and time revealed for all platforms

Silent Hill 2 is not only a highly anticipated remake of one of the best survival-horror classics but also the first game that marks the resurrection of the long-dormant Silent Hill IP. While the remake was originally announced back in 2021, it's only recently that Konami revealed the official release date, and with it, also the pre-load date, which is October 4, 2024.

Alongside the game's official launch date, Konami and Bloober Team also showcased its visuals, exploration, and combat segments in a lengthy gameplay trailer. Following the game's release date announcement, pre-orders for the Silent Hill 2 remake also went live on PlayStation Store and Steam.

Here's everything you need to know about Silent Hill 2 remake's pre-load, potential file size, and more.

When can you pre-load Silent Hill 2 remake?

While Konami did not reveal any information about the pre-load date, thanks to the remake's PlayStation Store listing, we know the pre-download details on Silent Hill 2.

According to the remake's pre-order page on the PlayStation 5, Bloober Team's upcoming survival-horror title will be available to pre-download on October 4, 2024, at midnight local time.

The PlayStation Store pre-order page (Image via PlayStation 5)

That's technically four days head start ahead of the game's scheduled release date of October 8, 2024, and roughly 48 hours ahead of the early access. Do note that the early access is only available to players who pre-purchase the Silent Hill 2 $80 Deluxe Edition.

For PC players, the pre-load date is yet to be revealed, but judging by the PlayStation Store's listing, the Steam version should also be available to pre-load on October 4, 2024. Early access is also available to players who pre-purchase the Deluxe Edition on Steam.

For the Deluxe Edition owners, the early access is scheduled to go live on October 6, 2024. However, Konami and Bloober Team are yet to reveal the timings for the early access release. We recommend keeping an eye out on Silent Hill and Konami's official social channels close to the game's release.

What is Silent Hill 2 remake's file size?

Although Konami and Bloober Team did not reveal the game's exact download or file size, they did recently update the PC system requirements, which gives a rough idea of how much storage space the upcoming Silent Hill remake would require. According to the system requirements, the remake will need at least 50 GB of storage.

According to Konami and Bloober Team, the upcoming remake is a faithful recreation of the 2001 original. (Image via Konami)

Considering the remake is built using Unreal Engine 5 and is a rather linear experience, the file size should be somewhere within the ballpark of 40-50 gigabytes. Bloober Team does recommend PC players to use an SSD for the remake, which is understandable considering its use of Unreal Engine 5 feature sets.

