Silent Hill 2 remake release date, pre-order bonuses, and more

The highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 (SH2) remake received a 13-minute long gameplay showcase trailer during the PlayStation State of Play broadcast on May 30, 2024. The footage showed off bits of real-time gameplay, the story, and the team’s vision in remaining true to the original. A release date of October 8, 2024, has been planned for the remake.

Read on to learn more about the SH2 remake release date, its pre-order bonuses, and more.

When will the Silent Hill 2 remake release?

SH2 releases on October 8, 2024 (Image via Konami)

As revealed during the official PlayStation State of Play event for May 30, 2024, the Silent Hill 2 remake is set to be released on October 8, 2024. The game will be available to purchase on both the PlayStation 5 and PC via official storefronts.

Trending

There was no mention of an Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch port for the game at the time of writing.

How to pre-order Silent Hill 2 remake

PSN Store page for SH2 (Image via PlayStation)

The steps to pre-order SH2 can be found below for both PC (Steam) and PS5 users:

PlayStation 5

Boot up your PS5 and enter into the PlayStation Store.

Use the Search function within the PlayStation Store to bring up the SH2 page.

The page should have a pre-order button. Choose between either Standard or Deluxe editions, and complete your purchase. The game should now be added to your Library and will be available for preload a few days ahead of its official release.

PC (Steam)

Boot up your PC and open the Steam app.

Use the Search function within the Store tab to search for SH2.

Open the webpage for the game, and click on the “Pre-Purchase” button.

Enter your payment method’s details to complete the purchase.

The game should be added to your account’s Library. You will now have to wait until the preload goes live.

Readers can also purchase their copy of SH2 using either the Steam or PS Apps for mobile.

All Silent Hill 2 remake editions and pre-order bonuses

There are both Deluxe and Standard editions for SH2 (Image via Konami)

There are two Silent Hill 2 editions - Standard and Deluxe. Both versions include the base game, with the Deluxe edition containing some extra in-game goodies, which do not offer any gameplay advantages of the sort:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Base version of SH2

Robbie the Rabbit Mask (pre-order; PS5 exclusive)

Mira the Dog Mask (pre-order)

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Base version of the game

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Robbie the Rabbit Mask (pre-order; PS5 exclusive)

Mira the Dog mask (pre-order)

Pyramid Head Mask; pizza box (pre-order)

48 hour early access to the game

Stay tuned for more esports and gaming updates on Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback