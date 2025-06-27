Silver and Blood tier list: Best Vassals, ranked (June 2025)

Our Silver and Blood tier list will help you create a robust team in the game’s current meta. This list categorizes all Vassals (in-game characters) into different tiers based on their strength. The latest Gothic-style gacha RPG title features over 30 units on the official launch. They range from the highest SSR and SR to the lowest R rarities. Since each unit has unique skills and kits, not all work excellently; some will outperform others.

This tier list will help you identify the best-performing Vassals for your team to skim through the content and progress smoothly.

Note: This Silver and Blood tier list is only meant for reference and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Check out the best Vassals for the current meta with our Silver and Blood tier list for June 2025

There are over 30 Vassals in Silver and Blood (Image via Skystone Games)

The Vassals or in-game characters belong to one of these factions: Ancestors, Church, Bloodborne, and Kingdom. You can also find Vassals belonging to one of the following classes:

Warrior: Warrior class Vassals are melee damage dealers who attack a single enemy. They also have high survivability.

Assassin: Assassin class Vassals have high attack speed and prowess. They can score critical hits and directly damage weak enemies in mid and backline.

Defender: Defender class Vassals have high survivability and excel at protecting their allies.

Marksman: Marksman class Vassals have a long attack range and can massively damage enemies from the backline.

Sorcerer: Sorcerer class Vassals are also damage dealers who can kill enemies with various tricks up their sleeves. They can also crowd-control enemies and are adept at dealing AoE damage.

Enchanter: Enchanter class Vassals support the team with buffs, debuffs, and health restoration. They are fragile, and defenders must protect them.

You must consider Vassal’s classes while building a team in this gacha RPG title. A general rule of thumb is to use two damage dealers, one Tank, and one Supporter or healer. The most crucial combat mechanic is Blood Moon. Each Vassal has one of three Moon Phases: New Moon, Crescent Moon, and Full Moon.

When a Vassal uses their Ultimate skill, their corresponding Moon Phase activates. You can trigger Blood Moon when all Moon Phases activate during battle. Blood Moon buffs all allies’ damage and reduces the Bloodsoul cost of using Ultimate by one. You should consider all the above-discussed things while building a team. Otherwise, combat will mostly fail.

Keeping the above in mind, here is the complete Silver and Blood tier list, ranking all Vassals for the current meta.

SS-tier

Transcendent Ami (Image via Skystone Games)

Use the SS-tier Vassals from this Silver and Blood tier list if you want to clear the stages without much effort. They are the most powerful characters in the current meta. You can invest all your resources in them.

Transcendent Ami (Defender): New Moon

Seth (Enchanter): New Moon

Acappella (Enchanter): Crescent Moon

Transcendent Noah (Marksman): Crescent Moon

Lamia (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Transcendent Hati (Warrior): Full Moon

S-tier

Bella (Image via Skystone Games)

Don’t worry if you don’t have SS-tier Vassals, as S-tier ones in this Silver and Blood tier list are as strong as them. However, their kits lack in some aspects compared to SS-tier. They are the best alternatives if you upgrade them to maximum.

Bella (Defender): New Moon

Theophane (Defender): New Moon

Yggdrasil (Defender): New Moon

Edina (Enchanter): New Moon

Starry-Eyed Aiona (Enchanter): New Moon

Darcias (Warrior): Crescent Moon

Joan (Warrior): Crescent Moon

Gilrain (Assassin): Crescent Moon

Nicole (Assassin): Crescent Moon

Hati (Assassin): Crescent Moon

Ami (Enchanter): Crescent Moon

Van Helsing (Marksman): Full Moon

Limine (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Incendiary Agares (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Thibault (Sorcerer): Full Moon

A-tier

Friedrich (Image via Skystone Games)

A-tier Vassals are good but need help from other allies to perform excellently. They won’t become useful unless you invest heavily in them or use them with others that synergize with them.

Friedrich (Defender): New Moon

Augustine (Warrior): Crescent Moon

Spectral Grilain (Assassin): Crescent Moon

Tris (Marksman): Full Moon

Piera (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Cecia (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Agares (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Ottavia (Warrior): Full Moon

Jestel (Defender): New Moon

B-tier

Pavana (Image via Skystone Games)

Vassals ranked in the B-tier of this Silver and Blood tier list are average. They are neither strong nor weak in terms of combat power. You can stop using them after clearing the early game content.

Pavana (Enchanter): Crescent Moon

Selena (Marksman): Full Moon

Cain (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Ressa (Warrior): Full Moon

Empousa (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Aiona (Enchanter): New Moon

Baphomet (Warrior): Full Moon

C-tier

Mass (Image via Skystone Games)

If you have any characters that are in the C-tier of this Silver and Blood tier list, don’t invest resources in them. They aren’t viable for any content, so you can opt to obtain units that rank in SS, S, or A tier in this list.

Mass (Assassin): Crescent Moon

Clive Jr. (Marksman): Full Moon

Clive (Assassin): Crescent Moon

Noah (Warrior): Crescent Moon

Gadric (Warrior): Full Moon

Setti (Marksman): Full Moon

Goldland (Marksman): Full Moon

William (Warrior): Full Moon

Jennie (Sorcerer): Full Moon

Jones (Defender): New Moon

Leo (Warrior): Crescent Moon

Katherine (Enchanter): New Moon

Henry (Marksman): Full Moon

That concludes our Silver and Blood tier list for June 2025.

