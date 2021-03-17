SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021

Sheikh Sabir, popularly known as SK Sabir Boss, is a Free Fire content creator from India. He presently boasts a subscriber count of 3.73 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 28073 squad matches and has won on 9072 occasions, making his win rate 32.31%. He has 98576 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The popular YouTuber has also played 3038 games and has triumphed in 624 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.53%. With 8290 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1621 solo games and has secured 142 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.76%. He has 3285 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 515 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 187 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 36.31%. He has 1550 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 32 ranked duo games and has 13 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 40.62%. With a K/D ratio of 6.11, he has 116 frags in these matches.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss started creating content on YouTube over a year-and-a-half ago. The first video on his channel was posted in September 2019. Since then, he has garnered over 157 million combined views on his videos.

As stated above, SK Sabir Boss has over 3.73 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Click here to visit the channel.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles

Here are the links to SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

