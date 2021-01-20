SK Sabir Boss vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Helping Gamer are two of the most popular YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire community. They currently have a YouTube subscriber count of over 3.41 million and 4.46 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime Stats in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss has played 26856 squad matches to date and has won on 8745 occasions, making his win rate 32.56%. In the process, he has bagged 94908 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.24.

The Indian YouTuber has 606 wins in 2962 duo games, translating to a win rate of 20.46%. He has notched up 8026 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1612 solo matches and has triumphed in 142 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. With 3249 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss has played 503 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 103 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.47%. He has registered 1281 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The popular content creator has also played 85 ranked duo matches and has 10 victories to his name, making his win rate 11.76%. He has collected 215 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.87 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 solo games and has racked up 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer's lifetime Stats in Free Fire

Helping Gamer has played a total of 6394 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1081 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.90%. He has garnered 14496 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.73 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2820 matches and has 185 wins, translating to a win rate of 6.56%. With a K/D ratio of 2.03, he has registered 5351 kills in these matches.

Helping Gamer has also played 2698 solo games and has triumphed in 167 of them, making his win rate 6.19%. He has accumulated 4617 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.82 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats in Free Fire

Helping Gamer has played 165 ranked squad matches and has won 15 of them, with a win rate of 9.09%. He has 377 kills to his name and a K/D ratio of 2.51 in this mode.

He has also played 23 ranked duo matches and has secured 2 victories, with 64 kills.

The popular YouTuber also played 4 ranked solo matches, with one triumph and 17 kills to his name.

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Helping Gamer are talented Free Fire players who boast decent in-game stats.

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad modes, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Helping Gamer in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as Helping Gamer has not played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio than Helping Gamer.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

