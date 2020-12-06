SK Sabir Boss vs Itz Kabbo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has garnered massive popularity since its release over three years ago and is undoubtedly among the elite in the mobile battle royale genre. The game has a large following on multiple online platforms, paving the way for streaming and digital content creation related to the game.

SK Sabir Boss and Itz Kabbo are two popular content creators who make videos based on Free Fire. In this article, we compare the stats of both players in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25966 squad games and has emerged victorious in 8562 of them, making his win rate 32.97%. He has bagged 92360 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.31.

He has also played 596 duo games and has triumphed in 2872 of them, maintaining a win rate of 20.75%. He has 7796 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1581 solo matches and has 141 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.91%. He has 3214 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 783 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 191 occasions, making his win rate 24.39%. He has 2562 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

He has also played 6 duo matches and 2 solo games. He is yet to secure a win in both modes but has 8 kills in the duo matches.

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID is 228197025.

Lifetime stats

Itz Kabbo has played a total of 9470 squad games and has secured 2474 wins, maintaining a win rate of 26.12%. With a K/D ratio of 3.53, he has registered 24672 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1910 matches and has won 360 of them, which translates to a win rate of 18.84%. He has notched up 4204 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Itz Kabbo has played 1663 solo games and has emerged victorious in 192 of them, making his win rate 11.54%. In the process, he has killed 4530 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.08.

Ranked stats

Itz Kabbo has played 279 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 49 victories to his name, making his win rate 17.56%. He has also secured 1093 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

He has also played 54 duo matches and has 2 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 3.70%. He has bagged 156 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Itz Kabbo has played 26 solo games and has a single win, killing 96 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.84.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Itz Kabbo have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes. Meanwhile, in the solo mode, Itz Kabbo has better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

We cannot compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few games in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, Itz Kabbo has a higher K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate.

