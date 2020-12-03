SK Sabir Boss vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Lokesh Gamer are two content creators who are known for their online videos on the popular battle royale game, Free Fire.

In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25900 squad games and has won 8542 of them, translating to a win rate of 32.98%. With 92107 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2872 matches and has emerged victorious in 596 of them, making his win rate 20.75%. He has secured 7796 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1581 solo games and has 141 Booyahs at a win rate of 8.91%. He has killed 3214 foes in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 716 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 171 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.88%. He has amassed 2309 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.24.

He has also played 2 solo games and 6 duo matches.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3155 squad games and has 672 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 21.29%. With a K/D ratio of 2.32, he has 5767 kills in these matches.

In the duo mode, he has 1473 matches and has ended won on 142 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.64%. He has 2438 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 1177 solo games and emerged victorious in 124 of them, making his win rate 10.53%. He has eliminated 2098 enemies in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 101 matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 31 of them, translating to a win rate of 30.69%. He has amassed 231 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.30.

He has also played 28 games in the duo mode and has 5 wins to his name, making his win rate 17.85%. He has 58 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Lokesh Gamer has played 3 solo games and has won 1 of them, killing 13 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.50.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Lokesh Gamer have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad mode. Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate in the solo mode while SK Sabir Boss has maintained a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few games. However, in the ranked squad mode, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate while SK Sabir has a superior K/D ratio.

