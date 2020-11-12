SK Sabir Boss vs M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is an incredibly popular game in the battle royale genre. It has amassed a massive player base worldwide, which has led to the upsurge of the content creation and streaming related to it.

SK Sabir Boss and M8N are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in a total of 25,543 squad games and has ended up winning 8,473 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.17%. With 90,737 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

While in duo mode, he has played in 2,867 matches and has triumphed in 596 with a win rate of 20.78%. He has secured 7,790 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, the YouTuber has also played 1,575 solo matches and has bagged 141 wins, having a win rate of 8.95%. In this mode, he has 3,209 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 405 squad games and has stood victorious in 115 matches, maintaining a win rate of 28.39%. He has 1,289 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.44.

He has also played 1 solo and 2 duo games.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

M8N's Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

M8N has made 12,234 appearances in the squad mode and has exactly 1,500 wins, which equates to a win rate of 12.26%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.55 with 38,072 kills.

He has 765 first-place finishes in 2,989 matches for a win rate of 25.59%. He has accumulated 11,731 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.27.

The content creator has played 1,265 solo games and has managed to win 215 of them for a win percentage of 16.99%. He has 4,109 kills in the mode, having a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, M8N has participated in 301 squad matches and has won 6, which makes for a win rate of 1.99%. He has killed 711 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.41.

He has also appeared in 5 solo and 11 duo matches and has ended up winning 2 games in both of them. Moreover, he has racked up 35 and 21 kills, respectively.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but it is quite difficult to compare them as they play in different regions. When we look at the Lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is superior in the squad mode, while M8N has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo modes.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has only played a few games in them. In squad mode, SK Sabir has a slight edge.

