SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are two of the most famous Free Fire content creators from India. They are quite popular in the community for their incredible gameplay and skills in the battle royale game.

In this article, we compare their lifetime stats in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25760 squad matches and has triumphed in 8516 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.05%. He has amassed a staggering 91444 kills, with a K/D ratio of 5.30.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2870 games and has 596 victories, making his win rate 20.76%. He has killed 7790 opponents in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1575 solo matches and has 141 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.95%. In the process, he has registered 3209 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14554 squad games and has a win tally of 2583, which comes down to a win rate of 17.74%. With 49191 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 4.11 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has 4451 matches to his name and has secured 705 victories, which translates to a win rate of 15.83%. He has also racked up 14301 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has also played 3507 solo games and has won on 401 occasions, making his win rate of 11.43%. He has accumulated 10709 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.45.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the players continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both SK Sabir Boss and Raistar have maintained impressive lifetime stats in Garena Free Fire.

When we compare them, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad mode while Raistar is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the solo mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

