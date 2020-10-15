SK Sabir Boss vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Sooneeta and SK Sabir Boss are two content creators who are immensely popular in the Free Fire community.

In this article, we compare the stats of both YouTubers in Garena's famous battle royale game.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sk Sabir Boss’s Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25130 squad games and has 8356 wins to his name, with a win rate of 33.25%. With a mammoth 89430 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.33.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2865 games and has secured 596 wins at a win rate of 20.80%. He has notched up 7784 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Meanwhile, in the solo mode, the YouTuber has won 141 out of 1571 matches, translating to a win rate of 8.97%. He has killed 3204 opponents in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 1155 games and has 300 Booyahs, which makes his win rate 25.97%. He has also accumulated 3147 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The content creator has also bagged 6 wins in 49 duo games, which translates to a win rate of 12.24%. He has killed 89 opponents in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 2.07.

He has only played a single solo game and has registered three kills in the match.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296, and her in-game name is TL-SOONEETA.

Lifetime Stats

Sooneeta has played 16690 games in the squad mode and has bagged 3959 wins at a win rate of 23.72%. She has registered 37124 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The YouTuber has played relatively fewer games in the duo and solo modes. She has played 1830 duo games and has earned 284 wins, which translates to a win rate of 15.51%. With 3272 kills to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Sooneeta has also played 853 solo matches and has triumphed in 61 games, making her win rate 7.15%. She has secured 1315 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked Stats

Sooneeta has played 875 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 243 occasions, which translates to win rate of 27.77%. She has secured 2651 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.19.

Apart from this, she has also played 3 duo games and 2 solo matches. She is yet to win a game in the duo mode while she has a lone victory in the solo mode, where she has killed 12 opponents.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solo, duo and squad.

However, we cannot compare the solo and duo stats in the ranked mode as Sooneeta hasn't played sufficient matches.

Meanwhile, in the squad mode, Sooneeta has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than SK Sabir Boss.

