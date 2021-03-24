SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Jash: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and TSG Jash are renowned content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. While the former has 3.75 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has 7.16 subscribers on the platform.

This article will compare the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FF Antaryami: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime Stats in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss has played 28185 squad matches and has won on 9098 occasions, making his win rate 32.23%. He has 98982 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.19.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 3040 duo games and has triumphed in 624 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.52%. With 8300 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has won 143 of 1626 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.73%. He has 3300 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Also read: 3 best pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss has played 620 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 212 victories, translating to a win rate of 34.80%. In the process, he has bagged 1937 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

The content creator has also played 34 ranked matches and has 13 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 38.23%. He has 126 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.00.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Advertisement

TSG Jash's Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash's Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash's lifetime stats in Free Fire

TSG Jash has played 7039 squad matches and has triumphed in 1666 of them, maintaining a win rate of 23.58%. He has 16695 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2509 games and has secured 256 wins, making his win rate 10.16%. With 4936 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this mode.

TSG Jash has also played 1354 solo games and has emerged victorious in 113 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.34%. He has 3137 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Also read: 5 best locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats in Free Fire

TSG Jash has played 29 squad games in the current ranked season and has 7 victories to his name, making his win rate 24.14%. He has secured 53 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.41 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo matches with 1 win to his name. He has 17 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

TSG Jash is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Conclusion

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has the edge over TSG Jash in terms of both win rate and K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo games, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate, while TSG Jash has a greater K/D ratio.

SK Sabir Boss has better stats than TSG Jash in the ranked squad and solo matches. The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as they are yet to play a single game.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: KMC Komban's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more