SK Sabir Boss vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Vincenzo have become two of the most popular Free Fire content creators. They play in the Indian and Middle East servers, respectively, and are known for their jaw-dropping skills.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 25239 squad matches and triumphed in 8396 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.26%. He has accumulated 89609 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.32.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2865 games and bagged 596 wins for a win ratio of 20.80%. With 7784 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Lastly, he has played 1575 solo matches and stood victorious in 141 of them at a win percentage of 8.95%. He has killed over 3209 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has only played squad matches. He has featured in 103 games and secured 38 wins, having a win ratio of 36.89%. The streamer has racked up 163 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.51.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has played 18520 squad matches and got the better of his foes in 3330 games, which translates to a win rate of 17.98%. He has racked up 67355 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.43.

He has played 1706 matches in the duo mode and registered 298 victories for a win percentage of 17.46%. The YouTuber has killed 4993 enemies and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.55.

He has also made an appearance in 1127 solo games and has 100 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 8.87%. The streamer has bagged 2813 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has played 183 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 13 Booyahs. With a K/D ratio of 3.47, he has 590 eliminations.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but it is not easy to compare them as they play on different servers.

If we leave that fact aside and compare the lifetime stats, Vincenzo has a higher K/D ratio in the solo and duo modes, while the SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate. In the squad mode, the latter has the edge.

As neither of them has played solo and duo ranked matches, we cannot compare them. Coming to the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a better win ratio, while Vincenzo has killed foes at a superior K/D ratio.

