Skirk's first appearance in Genshin Impact: Everything leaked so far

Genshin Impact has foreshadowed Skirk's character in the game ever since Childe's release in version 1.1. The elusive master of the Fatui Harbinger is inferred to be a really strong entity. Moreover, this is the character who taught Childe how to use his Foul Legacy techniques. With the storyline of Fontaine exploring the latter's connection with the Whale and Abyss, fans are curious to know if Skirk may finally appear.

Genshin_Intel on X (formerly Twitter) recently revealed that she may appear in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. It is suggested that this character may have voice lines in the upcoming Act V of the Archon Quests as well.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Mysterious character Skirk's voice lines and involvement expected in Genshin Impact 4.2 patch

Expand Tweet

Genshin_Intel, who is considered a reliable source of information, recently offered an overview of Genshin Impact's forthcoming 4.2 update. While his leak covered several topics, like upcoming characters and events, one particular aspect of it was quite intriguing.

Genshin_Intel suggested that Skirk may finally make an appearance in the game's narrative, albeit not as a playable character. As per this title's lore, when Childe was fourteen years old, he fell into the Abyss, where he came across a giant whale. It is here that he encounters Skirk — who teaches him his Foul Legacy combat techniques because, according to her, he has awakened something.

Leaks from Genshin_Intel have also hinted at the existence of her voice lines in 4.2, and considering it has been quite some time since her character models were leaked, this information does seem plausible.

There has also been leaked content regarding the addition of Childe's Whale as a Weekly Boss, which includes a new enemy character model and gameplay videos. Considering that Childe met Skirk after encountering the Whale in Abyss, their mysterious connection may be explored further during the conclusion of Fontaine's Archon Quest.

Skirk's leaked character design

Videreleaks, a trustworthy leaker in the community, previously released a few of Skirk's concept art. These early-stage designs provided players with a peak at Childe's master.

Skirk's color scheme makes it evident that she is somehow related to the Abyss and Hydro. The fishtail-esque features in her outfit are also quite prominent. However, this design is subject to change, and fans will have to wait till November 8, 2023, for the arrival of version 4.2 — which is when Skirk is expected to debut.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.