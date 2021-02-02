Skyler character in Free Fire OB26 Update: Ability, type and more

Free Fire characters are one of the most significant features of the game. The battle royale currently has 35 characters. Except for Primis and Nulla, each of them possesses unique abilities that influence the gameplay and help the players on the battleground.

The developers of Free Fire often introduce new characters to the game. The latest addition to the list was Chrono, the in-game persona of football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, back in December.

Free Fire had recently collaborated with renowned Vietnamese music artist - Son Tung M-TP, and the Skyler theme song was released a few days ago. The developers also confirmed that a new character would be added in Free Fire in OB26.

This article provides players with an overview of the upcoming character in Garena Free Fire.

Skyler Character in Free Fire

The Mystery Character from Free Fire OB26 Advanced Server

Skyler is the Mystery character from the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server. The character has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm.

The ability creates a sonic wave forward that damages 5 Gloo Walls within 50m. It has a cooldown of 60 seconds. Apart from this, it also increases the HP recovery beginning from 2 points when Gloo Walls are deployed.

When the ability is further enhanced, it damages 5 Gloo Walls within 100m. Simultaneously, Gloo Walls deployed will increase HP recovery, starting from 7 points at the maximum level. The cooldown is also significantly reduced to 40 seconds.

Note: The details and effect of Skyler's ability used in the article are from the OB26 Advance Server, and they may vary slightly on the actual release.

With the OB26 update around the corner, the character could be arriving very soon.

