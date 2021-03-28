Skyler vs A124 in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Characters in Free Fire are an integral part of the game and serve a major role other than being just a cosmetic part of the game. The characters have special abilities that help players ace their gameplay in a match.

Skyler is one of the most recent additions to the fray. He is a very worthy and potent character. A124 is also one of the most popular female characters that possess incredible strength.

This article analyzes and compares the abilities of Skyler and A124 to see which one of them is better on the battleground of Free Fire.

Also read: Chrono vs. Shirou: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?

Analyzing and assessing the abilities of Skyler and A124 in Free Fire

Skyler

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

The Riptide Rhythm is an active capability of Skyler. This ability releases a sonic wave at its default level that can destroy five gloo walls in 50m.

Any deployed gloo wall by Skyler will increase HP recovery, starting with four points. However, the capacity has a 60-second cooldown.

Advertisement

A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124's definition in-game refers to it as a new technology robot. Her passive skill at level 1, Thrill of Battle, helps her easily transform 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a 90-second cooldown.

However, it will also transform 50 EP to HP at its full potential at level 6, with a lesser CD of 60 seconds.

Conclusion/Verdict

Chrono and Skyler are both potent characters in the game. However, Skyler's ability overpowers A124 in terms of ease of use and effectiveness on the ground.

A124 has a great ability to convert EPs into HPs instantly, but A124 needs EP on the firsthand before converting them to HPs. Otherwise, her abilities cannot be put into use.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Skyler is a much more beneficial character for both passive and aggressive players where he can destroy opponents' gloo walls and restore the HP of players by deploying gloo walls in defense.

Hence, Skyler is more handy and beneficial to use on the ground than A124.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is a personal decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual.

Also Read: The 3 best landing spots in Garena Free Fire's Purgatory map.