Skyler vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for Factory challenge after OB27 update?

Garena Free Fire hosts many interesting characters, and Skyler and Chrono are two of the most powerful choices.

The Factory Challenge is also one of Free Fire's most sought-after custom room challenges. In this challenge, two players must land on the Factory's roof (a spot on the Bermuda map) and battle with fists or melee weapons.

Players can complete this challenge with any Free Fire character. This article compares the abilities of Chrono and Skyler to see who will be better for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 update.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Skyler in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono possesses Time Turner, an active skill. This power creates a force field that stops enemies from doing 600 damage at its default stage. When inside the force field, players can fire at enemies, while their movement speed also increases by 5%.

The results will last three seconds and have a 200-second cooldown.

At the highest level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The results last eight seconds and have a cooldown of 180 seconds.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 most useful Free Fire characters that every player should own after the OB27 update

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has the active skill, Riptide Rhythm, which unleashes a sonic wave capable of damaging five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed improves HP recovery by 4 points at first, with a 60-second cooldown.

Verdict

Although Chrono got nerfed in the OB27 update, he is still a better choice than Skyler for the Factory Challenge.

Advertisement

The latter's talent is based more on gloo walls, but there are no gloo wall grenades on the Factory roof. As a result, the character proves to be almost useless in the Factory Challenge.

On the other hand, with his Time Turner skill, Chrono can provide players with enhanced movement speed.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Also read: Top 3 active and passive abilities in Garena Free Fire