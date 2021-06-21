Skyler vs DJ Alok vs Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire is a competitive battle royale title that offers both ranked and classic matches. Players like grinding the former because they get to face strong opponents and advance their rankings to higher tiers.

As they strive for higher rank levels, gamers must select the best character to aid them on the ground.

Skyler and DJ Alok are two of the most suitable choices for the ranked mode in Free Fire. This article analyses their abilities, along with Andrew's, to determine who will be better for this match type in Free Fire.

Analyzing Skyler, Andrew, and DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

Andrew

Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Armor Specialist

Skill Type: Passive

Andrew's passive ability is known as Armor Specialist, and it reduces vest durability loss by 2% at its base level.

At level 6, his ability decreases the vest durability loss by 12%.

Skyler

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Skyler has an active skill, Riptide Rhythm, generating sound waves that break five gloo walls within a 50m range. Each gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery, beginning with 4 points at level 1. All effects have a sixty seconds cooldown.

Riptide Rhythm creates a sound wave that breaks five gloo walls within 100 meters at the maximum level. After that, the CD reduces to 40 seconds, and the HP recovery points increase to nine points per gloo wall.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok's Free Fire ability is known as Drop the Beat. It creates a 5m aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds at his base level.

After using universal fragments, his ability increases to higher levels. Drop the Beat raises teammate's movement speed by 15% at its highest level and restores 5 HP/s for ten seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

DJ Alok is undoubtedly the best choice among the three as he offers a continuous healing advantage to players, apart from a significant movement speed.

Skyler is better than Andrew because his ability allows players to destroy gloo walls while rushing and boosts their HPs.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a player's playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer