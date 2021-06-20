Skyler vs Xayne: Which Free Fire character is better for the ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire is a competitive battle royale title that hosts ranked as well as Classic matches. Players love to grind ranked matches as they fight tough opponents and push their ranks through the tiers,

Two of the most recent character additions in Free Fire are Skyler and Xayne. As players grind for higher rank tiers, they need to choose the best character to assist them significantly on the ground.

This article compares Skyler and Xayne's ability to determine who will be better for the ranked mode in Free Fire.

Analyzing Skyler and Xayne in Garena Free Fire

Xayne

Xayne is a versatile character in Free Fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Skill type: Active

Xayne's ability 'Xtreme Encounter' grants the player 80 HP for a limited period. It also enhances damage to gloo walls and shields by 40% at level 1.

The effects will last for 10 seconds and have a 150-second cooldown.

At its highest level (level 6), Xtreme Encounter does 100% damage to gloo walls and shields. Meanwhile, the effects have a 100-second cooldown.

Skyler

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Skyler has an active skill Riptide Rhythm that generates sound waves breaking five gloo walls within 50m. Each gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery, beginning with 4 points at level 1. All effects have a sixty seconds cooldown.

At the maximum level, Riptide Rhythm creates a sound wave that breaks 5 gloo walls within 100-metre. After that, the CD reduces to 40-second, and the HP recovery points increase to nine points per gloo wall.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Skyler and Xayne are excellent characters for ranked mode matches, and in the end, players have to choose according to their playing style and preference.

Skyler is a remarkable character for aggressive players in ranked mode. His gloo wall breaking and HP restoring ability aids players while rushing.

However, Xayne's ability is slightly better than Skyler's, as her skill aids both passive and aggressive players by boosting their HPs temporarily.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

