Chrono vs Skyler vs Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Free Fire not only has standard battle royale gameplay modes but also hosts a variety of fun custom challenges.

The Factory Challenge is immensely popular within the Free Fire community. In this mode (which was created by popular YouTubers), two players will land on a rooftop to engage in a 1v1 fight using fists or melee weapons. Players can use an in-game character of their choice for this challenge.

This article analyzes the abilities of Chrono, Skyler, and Moco to determine who is the best pick for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono, Skyler, and Moco in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active ability in Free Fire is called Time Turner. At the character's default level (level 1), this ability generates a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents. Players can shoot at their opponents when inside the force field. Their movement speed is also enhanced by 5%. The effects last for three seconds with a 200-second CD (cooldown) period.

At its highest level, Time Turner improves the player's movement speed by 15%. All the effects last for eight seconds, with a cooldown time of 170 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its default level, this ability produces a sonic wave capable of destroying five gloo walls within a 50m range. Each gloo wall deployed enhances HP recovery by four points. This ability has a CD of 60 seconds.

At level 6, Skyler can destroy five gloo walls within a 100m range. He can also recover nine HP whenever one gloo wall is deployed. He has a CD of 40 seconds at this level.

Moco

Moco in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Hacker's Eye

Skill type: Passive

Moco has a passive ability called Hacker's Eye. At level 1, this ability will tag shot opponents for two seconds. During this period, any information about the marked opponent will be shared with the player's teammates.

At Moco's highest level, the tag duration increases to five seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Since Moco's strength lies in long-range combat, she will not have much to offer in the Factory Challenge, where players have to engage in a 1v1 fight.

Skyler is also not suitable for the Factory Challenge because the use of gloo walls is not allowed in the custom room challenge.

This means Chrono is the best pick for the Factory Challenge among the three characters. His ability not only offers a defensive shield during fights but also significantly enhances the player's movement speed.

Note: Fights in the Factory Challenge are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the three characters based on these criteria.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh