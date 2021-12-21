“Sleep on the mattress”: xQc generously buys household items for viewer moving house

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is the latest streamer to turn Santa for his fans. During a recent livestream, he started buying things for his fans from their Amazon wishlists. The French-Canadian streamer even set a few rules for himself, such as a $250 budget for each gift, and limiting each user to one item from their list only.

However, in true xQc style, not long after he began making the purchases for his viewers, the streamer ended up breaking both rules that he had set for himself!

For one such viewer in particular, the streamer went all out and decided to buy a mattress along with some pillows and a blanket for their new house.

xQc buys home supplies for a viewer's new house on livestream

Like his fellow streamers Pokimane and Mizkif, xQc recently began buying things that his viewers had wishlisted on Amazon, with a one-item-per-user limit and a maximum budget of $250 per user. However, he ended up exceeding both of his self-imposed restrictions.

One of the wishlists that caught xQc's attention in particular was mostly made up of home supplies. The viewer revealed that he had to buy things for his new house, which was why he had items such as pillows, mattresses, and blankets on his Amazon wishlist. xQc decided to splurge on this viewer and bought him a mattress, and a set of pillows for his new home, and said:

"I'll give you rug, pillow, pillow, and mattress. When I was in LA, I used to sleep on a mattress. Sleep on a mattress, see how that goes. It's not that bad."

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, the streamer also threw in a blanket, saying that everybody needs one to sleep. Judging by the viewer's wishlist, xQc spent approximately $530.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee