Sleeping Dogs is an underrated gem that still holds up

Soon after its release in 2012, Sleeping Dogs became a cult classic for many. While it failed to get mainstream attention back in the day, it still has a massive fan following 13 years later that gives it the roses it rightfully deserves.

The title has also gained popularity recently, thanks to the actor Simu Liu, who is famous for his role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is a fan of Sleeping Dogs, which is why he is trying behind the scenes to get the title its film adaptation and even a sequel to the original game.

This article will look at why Sleeping Dogs is considered by many an underrated gem that still holds up.

Reasons why Sleeping Dogs is an underrated gem

1) An open world set in Hong Kong

Hong Kong was vibrant (Image via Square Enix)

The game featured some of the best graphics at the time on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It made Hong Kong look quite realistic and was even able to rival the open worlds of Grand Theft Auto and Assassin's Creed. The neon-lit streets, weather effects, and NPCs made the city feel alive.

Many AAA titles released today struggle to match the quality of Sleeping Dogs in more than one way. The open world here was filled with shrines to discover, CCTV investigations, karaoke missions, fight clubs, and food stalls that kept the players busy.

2) A gripping narrative

Jackie was Wei Shen's closest friends (Image via Square Enix)

The game featured a dark and gritty story of an undercover cop, Wei Shen, who disguises himself as a gangster to become a part of the Sun On Yee gang. The narrative then follows him as he plays both sides while dodging the suspicion of other triad members. Wei goes through a lot of trouble to keep his identity as a cop a secret while dismantling the gangs from the inside.

We also see him go through personal changes, where he develops feelings for his friends and questions his loyalty towards the cops. This level of storytelling slipped under the radar of many players, as the game never got the recognition it deserved. However, as time passed, gamers realized the depth of the narrative presented here and praised its characters and storyline.

3) Satisfying combat mechanics

The combat system was fluid (Image via Square Enix)

The gunplay in Sleeping Dogs is nothing to write home about because it featured standard cover-based third-person shooting. However, its combat mechanics are on another level. The fistfights rely on Attack, Grapple, and Counter buttons, which might sound simple but are elevated by the right combination of moves you can pull off mid-fight.

You can learn new fighting skills by collecting statues for the teacher at the Martial Arts School. During hand-to-hand combat, you can also use environmental elements to damage or finish off your opponents, such as sticking their heads in a fan, dumping them in a dumpster, or crushing their skulls under the shutter of a shop.

Conclusion

Even 13 years after its release, Sleeping Dogs manages to impress with its ahead-of-the-time visuals, crisp gameplay, and gripping storyline. Many AAA titles that come out today sometimes fail to leave a mark on the industry, whereas this beloved title did it back in 2012.

